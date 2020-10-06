KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Wingstop Funding LLC, Series 2020-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to two note classes of Wingstop Funding LLC, Series 2020-1, a whole business securitization.

This transaction is the second whole business securitization (WBS) issued by Wingstop Funding LLC (the Issuer). In connection with its first securitization transaction in 2018, Wingstop Restaurants Inc. (Wingstop, WRI, or the Company) contributed most of its revenue-generating assets to the Issuer as collateral for the then-offered notes. The collateral includes existing and future franchise and development agreements, existing and future company-operated restaurant royalties, and certain vendor rebate contracts and intellectual property (IP). The proceeds from the Series 2020-1 Notes will be used to repay the Issuer’s existing debt, to pay transaction fees and expenses, and for general business purposes.

As of June 27, 2020, the Wingstop restaurant system included 1,436 restaurants with annual system-wide sales of over $1.7 billion. The transaction includes royalty payments from 1,406 franchise locations and 30 company-operated restaurants, representing approximately 98% and 2% of total system-wide locations, respectively. The restaurant locations are located within the US across 44 states and in nine foreign countries.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered as an NRSRO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is registered with ESMA as a CRA.