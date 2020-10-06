The Presidio Group Advises on the Sale of Infiniti of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Presidio Group LLC (“Presidio”), a leading investment bank specializing in retail automotive and related M&A transactions, exclusively advised Johanna Ellis Reisinger on the sale of Infiniti of Memphis to the Gossett Motor Cars Dealership Group.

“We were pleased to have once again worked with The Presidio Group on the sale of another dealership that our family owned for many years,” said Johanna Ellis Reisinger, Dealer Principal of Infiniti of Memphis. “Infiniti of Memphis has served its local community for three decades and we are thrilled the Gossett family will continue this tradition.”

She added: “The Presidio Group found the ideal buyer for us in Gossett Motor Cars, one of the largest privately-owned automotive groups in the Mid-South Region. Presidio’s professionalism and industry knowledge made the entire process go very smoothly.”

“We are honored to acquire this Infiniti dealership and welcome the team members of Infiniti of Memphis to the Gossett family,” said Al Gossett, President of Gossett Motor Cars. “It adds to our growing number of luxury brands. We plan to build on the strong reputation the Ellis family has established for Infiniti of Memphis and are excited to offer more choice to our customers in the Memphis area, whom we have served for more than three decades.”

Established in March of 1990, Infiniti of Memphis is the sole Infiniti dealership in the area. It received the 2019 Best New Car Dealership and Best Luxury Dealership awards from the Memphis Commercial Appeal, a daily newspaper.

“We were privileged to work with Johanna to find a buyer for this dealership,” said Brodie Cobb, founder and CEO of The Presidio Group. “We knew Gossett Motor Cars shared many of the same values and would continue the tradition of maintaining long-term relationships that has been at the core of the success of Infiniti of Memphis.”

“Working with the Ellis family was once again an honor,” said Presidio Group President George Karolis. “The demand for this dealership demonstrates the continued strength of the retail auto market. We expect the dealership mergers and acquisitions market to continue to be strong for the foreseeable future.”

In March 2020, The Presidio Group represented the family in the sale of Atlanta Classic Cars, comprising Mercedes-Benz and Commercial Vans dealerships in Duluth, GA, to Krause Auto Group.

Johanna Ellis Reisinger is a third-generation dealership owner. She looks forward to devoting more time to her growing family and her philanthropic interests.

The Presidio Group provided exclusive M&A advisory services to the ownership of Infiniti of Memphis through its wholly owned investment bank, Presidio Merchant Partners LLC.

The Presidio Group LLC was founded in 1998 with the simple mission to relentlessly put the interests of our clients first. By steadfastly adhering to this philosophy, the firm has earned the trust of clients throughout the United States. In their careers, the professionals at The Presidio Group have closed over 195 auto transactions valued over $12 billion. It also publishes Presidio’s Where the Rubber Meets the Road, a leading source of information about the automotive retail landscape and the automotive retail M&A environment. The Presidio Group is based in San Francisco, CA. Presidio Merchant Partners LLC is a subsidiary of The Presidio Group LLC and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information on Presidio, visit www.thepresidiogroup.com.