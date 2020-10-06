Del Taco Rocks Your World with New Cholula® Hot Sauce Crispy Chicken Tacos & Burritos, Loaded Fries & Breakfast Rollers

On October 8, Del Taco is introducing a slate of new menu items featuring Cholula® Hot Sauce, one of America’s most popular and authentic hot sauce brands. Taking the main stage is the $1 Crispy Chicken Cholula Taco and the $5 Epic Cholula Crispy Chicken Burrito, which builds on Del Taco’s successful crispy chicken items launched earlier this year. (Photo: Business Wire)

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, is introducing a slate of new menu items featuring Cholula® Hot Sauce, one of America’s most popular and authentic hot sauce brands. Taking the main stage is the $1 Crispy Chicken Cholula Taco and the $5 Epic Cholula Crispy Chicken Burrito, which builds on Del Taco’s successful crispy chicken items launched earlier this year.

To promote the new Cholula menu items Del Taco has enlisted the hair metal band they discovered with enough passion for hairspray, leopard print spandex and Cholula Crispy Chicken Tacos to fuel its rise to stardom. CRYS///P TYGER will make its debut Monday, October 12. Follow Del Taco on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for some spicy guitar licks to promote the new Cholula menu items.

“We’ve received an incredible response and strong customer demand for our Crispy Chicken since introducing it to our permanent menu this summer. We want to build on that momentum by giving our fans even more crave-worthy flavor options, and what better way to do so than with an iconic hot sauce brand collaboration,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Cholula and tacos are made for each other, but it is amazing poured on just about everything else and that’s why we have it in a burrito, on loaded fries, and in our breakfast rollers with eggs and cheese.”

Known for its bottle with the iconic wooden cap, representing the craftsmanship behind the product, Cholula is among the most loved and fastest growing hot sauce brands in the U.S. Each of the Del Taco menu items incorporates Cholula to complement the flavor profiles, ranging from Crispy Chicken to loaded crinkle cut fries to the egg and cheese roller. Del Taco is offering multiple options to treat Cholula fans during different eating occasions.

“We are excited to add Cholula’s unique spices and flavor to Del Taco’s successful Crispy Chicken lineup!” said Miguel Leal, Cholula Food Company’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Del Taco’s fantastic new menu items are a perfect extension of the Cholula flavor that our loyal consumers have come to know and love.”

The new Del Taco Cholula menu is available at participating locations starting October 8, and includes the following items, two of which are on Del’s Dollar Deals value menu:

Cholula Crispy Chicken Taco: Crispy chicken strip, crisp lettuce, freshly grated cheddar cheese, spicy Cholula Original Hot Sauce, in a warm flour tortilla.

Epic Cholula Crispy Chicken Burrito: Loaded with crispy chicken strips, fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce blend, sour cream, fresh diced tomatoes, crispy tortilla strips, and spicy Cholula Original Hot Sauce wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.

Cholula Loaded Fries: Crinkle-Cut Fries topped with spicy Cholula Original Hot Sauce, seasoned beef, freshly hand-grated cheese, sour cream, diced onions, and chopped cilantro.

Cholula Egg & Cheese Breakfast Roller: Scrambled eggs, freshly grated cheddar cheese, spicy Cholula Original Hot Sauce, in a warm flour tortilla.

Cholula Chorizo Breakfast Roller: Scrambled eggs, freshly grated cheddar cheese, spicy Cholula Original Hot Sauce and chorizo sausage, in a warm flour tortilla.

Cholula Bacon Breakfast Roller: Scrambled eggs, freshly grated cheddar cheese, spicy Cholula Original Hot Sauce and crispy bacon, in a warm flour tortilla.

Also this month, Del Taco is celebrating Tacoberfest® and rewarding fans with a different FREE menu item each weekend via the Del Taco app with any purchase.** On Saturday, October 10, fans can redeem a free Cholula Crispy Chicken Taco via the Del Taco app with any purchase.*** Download the Del Taco app to access special offers.

*By number of units

**One menu item per person, per visit. Coupon in the Del Taco App. Valid for drive-thru and delivery on specified valid dates for each offer. Not valid with 3rd party delivery providers. While supplies last. Participation may vary.

***One Free Cholula Crispy Chicken Taco per person, per visit. Coupon in the Del Taco app. Valid for drive-thru and delivery October 10, 2020, only. Not valid with 3rd party delivery providers. While supplies last. Participation may vary.

About Cholula Hot Sauce

Cholula Hot Sauce is the delicious result of a recipe using a blend of arbol and piquin peppers along with a creative mix of spices and inspired by its rich Mexican heritage. The iconic wooden cap represents the true commitment to craftsmanship behind every product. In addition to the Original recipe, the product line includes five additional varieties – Chipotle, Green Pepper, Chili Garlic, Chili Lime and Sweet Habanero, which can be found at retail and in food service establishments nationwide. For more information about Cholula Hot Sauce, check out www.cholula.com.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, sliced avocado, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.