PACCAR Recognized as a “Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation”

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PACCAR (Nasdaq: PCAR) Inc and several of its divisions - Peterbilt, Kenworth, PACCAR Parts and Dynacraft - were each honored as a 2020 “Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation” by the Women in Trucking Association (WIT). Women in Trucking is a non-profit organization that encourages the employment and promotes the accomplishments of women in the trucking industry.

WIT solicited nominations for companies with a culture that supports gender diversity, flexible hours, competitive compensation and benefits, training, professional development and career advancement opportunities. Employees and business partners voted to determine the honorees.

PACCAR recruits and develops a diverse workforce and supports its female professionals’ careers with resources such as the PACCAR Women’s Association, Diversity Councils, and training designed to prepare women for leadership opportunities.

“PACCAR is committed to hiring and promoting the most talented people in the world and we know that the best people represent the diversity present in the global community,” said Preston Feight, chief executive officer.

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.