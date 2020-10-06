Synoptek Certified as Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synoptek, a leading business and technology consulting firm, announced it has become certified as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP). Microsoft has only recognized 62 partners globally that meet the standards to be an Azure Expert MSP. This prestigious certification signifies Synoptek’s expertise in cloud services and designates it as a top global MSP to its Microsoft customers.

As an Azure Expert MSP, Synoptek can proactively support customer business investments and guide them in all aspects of their cloud journey. From assessing Microsoft Azure opportunities, driving migration, reducing costs, real-time monitoring and regular, detailed reporting, to consolidating management and providing 24x7 support, Synoptek will be able to help its customers make the most out of their Microsoft Azure solutions.

“It’s an honor to be distinguished as one of Microsoft’s most capable and high-fidelity Azure partners,” said Tim Britt, CEO of Synoptek. “Synoptek understands how important it is to enable customers to embrace the cloud computing paradigm shift. Our highly qualified Azure-certified teams have the experience needed to understand business challenges, create appropriate strategies, chart out a cloud migration plan and ultimately provide Azure managed services that ensure high performance and cost management.”

Becoming an Azure Expert MSP involves both a pre-audit assessment and on-site audit that can often take more than 300 hours of effort and expertise from across a business. Through a rigorous third-party screening process, Synoptek demonstrated its expertise in Azure-related services, processes, integration and management technologies, as well as its ability to deliver best practices to its customers as leading provider of comprehensive cloud management services.

About the Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider Certification: As customers move to the public cloud with increasing pace, they need partners with a deep level of cloud expertise and experience to guide them. Inclusion in the Microsoft Azure Expert MSP program is awarded to partners that meet a stringent set of requirements, including verified proof of excellence in customer delivery, technical expertise and the successful completion of an independent audit of their managed services, people, processes and technologies. Only the most high-fidelity cloud managed service providers are awarded the Azure Expert MSP badge, intended to give customers confidence when selecting a partner to help them meet their digital transformation goals.