Qosina Partners with Resolution Medical to Offer a 3D-Printed Sterile Nasal Swab for COVID-19 Testing

RONKONKOMA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qosina is pleased to announce they now carry a sterile 3D-printed nasopharyngeal COVID-19 testing swab for nasal mucosa specimen collection.

Developed by Resolution Medical, an in vitro diagnostic and medical device manufacturer, the innovative 3D-printed sterile swab is a cost-effective alternative to the traditional, flocked nasopharyngeal swab. It is produced quickly by using already-existing, industry-approved materials and the Carbon Digital Light SynthesisTM (Carbon DLSTM) 3D printing process. The swab is 5.9 inches in length, and the swab head features a soft, lattice-style cage around a flexible helical core, allowing the swab to more easily conform to the organic pathway of the nasal cavity. The unique, lattice-structured dome tip combines comfort and durability for optimal patient experience and captures sufficient specimen for testing. This sterile swab comes individually packaged and has a shelf life of six months.

“As a leader in swabs provided to the medical industry, we are excited to add the 3D-printed swab to our product offering,” said Scott Herskovitz, President and CEO of Qosina Corp. “Its creative design meets the growing demand from our customers for high quality COVID-19 testing swabs. Our mission is to provide the best customer experience possible by helping our customers find, order and receive quality medical components quickly and accurately, and this partnership is the perfect fit to support our mission.”

To order the sterile 3D-printed COVID-19 testing swab or Qosina’s additional sterile swab offerings, contact Qosina at +1(631) 242-3000, or email sales@qosina.com.

