CVP Wins AHRQ Data Platform Development Contract to Enhance Health Data Tools

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Customer Value Partners, Inc. (CVP), a business and technology consulting firm that helps organizations prepare for a culture of Continuous Change, has been awarded the Data Tools Platform Development and Maintenance contract by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) to enhance and harmonize AHRQ’s health data tools.

AHRQ’s mission is to produce evidence to make healthcare safer, higher quality, more accessible, equitable, and affordable, and work with HHS and other partners to ensure that the evidence is understood and used. AHRQ is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Through this five-year contract, CVP will provide support to AHRQ to harmonize the look, feel, and usability of its healthcare statistical data tools, so they use a common set of user interfaces that are easy to use and less costly to expand and maintain.

The contract is designed to help AHRQ meet the requirements of the Digital Accountability and Transparency Act of 2014 (known as the DATA Act). The DATA Act was created to help establish government-wide financial data standards and increase the availability, accuracy, and usefulness of federal spending information.

Although CVP has completed considerable work in health data at HHS, this win represents CVP’s first contract with AHRQ.

“We are honored to have been selected by AHRQ and are looking forward to bringing our expertise in health data and advanced machine learning to help our new customer enhance efficiencies and further its efforts toward modernization,” said Anirudh Kulkarni, CVP founder and CEO. “This is also a win for both CVP and AHRQ because we understand the link between the DATA Act and how web-based statistical tools help serve the purpose of that Act.”

About CVP

