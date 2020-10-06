Vroozi Partners with Global Risk Management Solutions to Provide Real-Time Supplier Risk Monitoring Within its Procure-to-Pay Solution

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vroozi, the leading purchasing and spend management platform for enterprise and mid-market companies, announced today a strategic partnership with Global Risk Management Solutions (GRMS) to provide supplier risk assessments and proactive monitoring within the Vroozi Procure-to-Pay software platform.

Vroozi Procure-to-Pay, a modern, mobile and cloud-based spend management and purchase automation platform, now includes comprehensive supplier risk assessments from GRMS. With GRMS supplier risk assessments and monitoring fully integrated within the platform, Vroozi customers can proactively manage and reduce supplier risk with the click of a button.

“We are making it easy for procurement leaders to identify and manage supplier risk within the Vroozi platform,” said Joe Fox, CEO, Vroozi. “Through our partnership with GRMS, supply risk management is now natively available within our procure-to-pay system. Buyers can now see supplier risk profiles and assess current and prospective partners. Suppliers can show they are in compliance with key measures to win business. Like everything we do at Vroozi, the functionality is modern, intuitive, digital and incredibly easy to use.”

"We continue to innovate with key players in the procurement space. Our innovation with Vroozi brings the supplier risk offering from GRMS as a service to both buyers and suppliers,” said Gerard Smith, President of Global Risk Management Solutions. “Vroozi’s customers can now monitor all their suppliers by simply activating the service – it’s that simple.”

Vroozi Procure-to-Pay provides a modern and mobile purchasing and AP automation platform for companies of all sizes, making it easier to find, buy and pay for the goods and services they need.

To learn more, visit www.vroozi.com or www.globalrms.com.

About Vroozi

Vroozi® - the leading mid-market Procurement and Accounts Payable automation platform - makes business purchasing easier, more efficient and effective. Vroozi’s proven solution digitizes the procurement and vendor invoice management processes by bringing powerful, enterprise-grade functionality to the mid-market. The digital platform reduces transaction costs, maximizes efficiency and improves business margins while uncovering powerful financial insights. Vroozi is designed for companies who want to manage spend, empower their employees, connect digitally with their suppliers and maintain spend visibility from anywhere, at any time. For more information, visit vroozi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About GRMS

Global Risk Management Solutions (GRMS) is the recognized global leader in providing world-class supplier risk assessment programs that assist companies to reduce exposure to supply chain risk. GRMS is the only company that can provide a no cost customizable global supplier risk assessment and management program in over 120 countries.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, GRMS serves a global clientele of companies and organizations in many diverse industries ranging from mid-sized businesses to Fortune 50 companies. GRMS has been selected as a Spend Matters Top 50 Company to Watch and a CIO Magazine's 20 Most Promising Enterprise Risk Management Solution Providers. To learn more about GRMS' No Cost Supplier Assessment Services please visit www.GlobalRMS.com.