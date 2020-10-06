MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 5 Index, MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10 Index and MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 25 Index Licensed to Bitpanda

FRANKFURT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) and CryptoCompare announced the licensing of the MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 5 Index (ticker: MVDA5), MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10 Index (ticker: MVDA10) and MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 25 Index (ticker: MVDA25) to Bitpanda as underlying indices for their first regulated product.

Bitpanda is a leading European neobroker on a mission to democratize the complex world of investing. Founded in 2014 the company is a firm believer in transparency and making it as easy as possible for everyone to start investing. Bitpanda removes complicated financial barriers by harnessing the innovative power of digitised assets and blockchain technology. With low fees, 24/7 trading and real-time settlement, Bitpanda empowers users to shape their financial futures - on their own terms.

The MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 5 Index, MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10 Index and MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 25 Index are modified market cap-weighted indices that track the performance of the 5/10/25 largest and most liquid digital assets. To ensure investability, the indices undergo rigorous liquidity screenings.

“ We are very pleased to announce the licensing of three of our digital asset indices to Bitpanda. Our pioneering digital asset index capabilities continue to lead the industry, and the launch of new tracking products from Bitpanda will fulfil the needs of institutional investors and further strengthen the status of digital assets as an asset class,” said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MV Index Solutions.

Charles Hayter, Co-Founder and CEO of CryptoCompare commented: “ Together with MV Index Solutions and Bitpanda, we are excited to progress the growth of innovative digital asset products. Adding to the suite of trusted MVIS CryptoCompare Indices, we look forward to continuing to expand the availability of high-quality, institutional-grade products.”

The MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 5 Index, MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10 Index (ticker: MVDA10) and MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 25 Index (ticker: MVDA25) are calculated in US Dollar as a price index. Capping factors are applied to avoid overweighting of single index companies. The indices are reviewed monthly. Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data, are available on MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 5 Index (ticker: MVDA5)

Number of Components: 5

Base Date: 12/31/2014

Base Value: 100

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10 Index (ticker: MVDA10)

Number of Components: 10

Base Date: 12/31/2014

Base Value: 100

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 25 Index (ticker: MVDA25)

Number of Components: 25

Base Date: 12/31/2014

Base Value: 100

Note to Editors:

About MV Index Solutions - http://www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 18.25 billion in assets under management (as of 6 October 2020) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

About CryptoCompare

CryptoCompare is the global leader in digital asset data. Institutional and retail investors rely on the company for real-time, high quality data spanning 4,400+ coins and 200,000+ currency pairs. By aggregating and analysing tick data from globally recognised exchanges and seamlessly integrating multiple datasets, CryptoCompare provides a comprehensive, granular overview of the market across trade, order book, historical, social and blockchain data. For more information, please visit https://data.cryptocompare.com/.