Turning Science into Action: TigerRisk Adds CoreLogic’s Catastrophe Models to Expand View of Risk for the Insurance Market

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider, today announced TigerRisk Partners has selected CoreLogic to proactively offer an expanded view of risk to the insurance and reinsurance marketplace as well as the capital markets. Adopting CoreLogic’s catastrophe modeling insights allows TigerRisk to provide its clients with a more comprehensive view of their portfolios and aggregate risk as well as the ability to provide more creative and profitable solutions for managing that risk.

“As one of the largest reinsurance brokers in the industry, TigerRisk services clients all across the globe,” said Frank Martell, president and CEO of CoreLogic. “By expanding their view of risk with CoreLogic, they are able to offer peace of mind to clients during this period of uncertainty. As the frequency and severity of catastrophes increase, TigerRisk will rely on CoreLogic data to provide their clients with the most up-to-date, accurate information available in the industry.”

CoreLogic-modeled data and analytics on the impact of catastrophes is especially relevant today. With more than seven million acres burned so far this year and an overactive hurricane season bringing wind and flood damage to countless homes and businesses across the United States, brokers such as TigerRisk seek to provide a view of risk as comprehensive as possible to help their clients — and ultimately policyholders — handle the challenges ahead. CoreLogic data, models and insights work to meet those challenges head on.

“Catastrophe risk continues to be a major, if not the major, threat to our clients’ profitability and solvency,” said TigerRisk head of analytics Nathan Schwartz. “TigerRisk has spent its first 12 years helping clients turn the science of catastrophe modeling into actionable strategies to make their businesses safer and more profitable. We are excited to add CoreLogic insights into our market-leading analytics to give our clients the best science that is available.”

