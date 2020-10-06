KeepTruckin Launches the Smart Load Board to Connect Network of 1 Million+ Truck Drivers With Industry-Leading Brokers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KeepTruckin, the leader in fleet management technology, today launched the Smart Load Board, an intelligent freight matching solution designed to help carriers find the right loads, faster. The Smart Load Board aggregates thousands of loads from industry-leading partners and surfaces them directly in KeepTruckin’s platform. Participating brokers and trucking companies with brokerage divisions can move freight faster than ever before by leveraging the Smart Load Board to connect with KeepTruckin’s highly engaged network of over 1 million registered drivers.

To align with carriers’ existing daily workflows, the Smart Load Board is embedded directly in KeepTruckin’s Fleet Dashboard and Driver App and free to all KeepTruckin users. Cutting-edge data science and machine learning algorithms constantly analyze drivers’ needs and preferences to automatically match the right jobs to the right carriers. Every load posting contains complete details—including rate, commodity, and weight—to help carriers make informed decisions that will grow their businesses.

Industry launch partners include many of the largest and most innovative brokerages in North America. Partners including Echo Global Logistics, Uber Freight, Edge Logistics, Bennett, EPES Logistics, Page Trucking, Keller Freight Solutions, and Parade will post thousands of loads to the Smart Load Board. Carriers moving loads for these trusted partners can proactively choose to share their KeepTruckin location data, which will allow the brokerage to access it specifically for the duration of the load being moved. Shippers working with participating brokers are able to access this real-time visibility to feel confident about the status of their en route shipments.

"KeepTruckin was founded with a clear mission — to improve the safety and efficiency of the trucking industry,'' said Shoaib Makani, CEO of KeepTruckin. "Over the past 7 years, we have built the largest network of connected trucks in North America, giving KeepTruckin the unique opportunity to change the way freight is moved. The Smart Load Board is the first and only ELD-based freight marketplace that automatically matches loads based on a deep understanding of a carrier's needs and preferences. The Smart Load Board will revolutionize the way trucking companies dispatch their drivers, reducing empty miles and improving their bottom line as a result."

"At Echo Global Logistics we are always looking for ways to expand our digital network and simplify the way we interact with our carrier partners," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "We are excited to partner with KeepTruckin's Smart Load Board, as it will allow Echo to continue to increase our access to capacity for our shippers."

Trucking companies with brokerage divisions can also use the Smart Load Board to access capacity from KeepTruckin’s network. "KeepTruckin continues to remain carrier-first with the launch of the Smart Load Board," said Tim Hadden, CIO of Bennett. "Accessing capacity from their network —in a manner that is secure — will only help to grow Bennett's business. We feel extremely confident with the steps they've taken to ensure our data is protected, and is only shared with the third-parties we proactively choose to share it with."

With the introduction of the Smart Load Board, KeepTruckin has become the singular entity for trucking companies to manage and scale their businesses — spanning ELD compliance, driver safety, GPS tracking, vehicle maintenance, and now freight matching.

To learn more about KeepTruckin’s Smart Load Board, visit www.keeptruckin.com.

About KeepTruckin:

KeepTruckin is the leader in fleet management technology. KeepTruckin’s modern hardware and cloud-based software help companies improve the safety and efficiency of their operations. With one platform that spans driver safety and dashcams, Electronic Logging Device (ELD) compliance, GPS tracking and asset tracking, and dispatch, KeepTruckin provides an integrated fleet management system that scales to meet the needs of our 70,000 customers, from small trucking companies to Fortune 500 enterprises.

Headquartered in San Francisco, KeepTruckin has over 1,400 employees and has raised $227 million from Google Ventures, Index Ventures, IVP, Scale Venture Partners, and Greenoaks Capital. To learn more about KeepTruckin, visit www.keeptruckin.com.