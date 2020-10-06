MaRS Discovery District Chooses BioConnect’s Wellness Declaration Solution to Meet New Ministry of Health COVID-19 Screening Mandate

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaRS Discovery District has chosen BioConnect’s Wellness Declaration Solution as its building contractor COVID-19 screening tool in order to meet the new mandates set out by Ontario’s Ministry of Health. The MaRS Centre is home to several essential laboratory facilities and has remained open in support of these facilities throughout the COVID-19 crisis. BioConnect’s Wellness Declaration Solution will be key to the ongoing screening process for the building operations team. Part of the BioConnect Cares Program, the Wellness Declaration Solution is designed to meet new mandates set out by Toronto, Ontario’s Ministry of Health that stated “As of September 26, 2020, all Ontario workplaces are required to screen workers and essential visitors for COVID-19 before they enter the work environment.”

BioConnect’s Wellness Declaration Solution does just that and can be deployed quickly and cost-effectively as a retrofit solution to meet new health mandates in both Canada and the USA right as both countries begin to experience a second-wave COVID-19 uptick.

“MaRS embraces new Canadian technologies and we’re very pleased to have had the opportunity to work with BioConnect in deploying this simple, cost-effective platform that integrates with our existing Lenel card access infrastructure,” says Randal Froebelius, Real Estate Lead at MaRS. “BioConnect will serve as a key access control protocol for ensuring a safe and healthy workplace for our operations team in support of our essential tenants.”

After a simple registration process by building management, users will download the BioConnect app to their smartphone. When seeking to enter a building they will receive a ‘health status step up’ mobile authentication request once daily to confirm their current health. At home or arriving at the office, users will declare any current health symptoms, recent positive COVID-19 test, flagged as part of contact tracing and or in self-quarantine. The new solution will offer the ability to monitor, grant or deny entrance access of individuals who may pose a potential risk to the health and safety of other employees.

MaRS has chosen its primary entry point to initially deploy this solution. Their main reason for choosing BioConnect was to leverage a discrete, touchless technology that makes entry to the centre seamless, yet secure. One that includes both a low-risk investment into their current infrastructure, as well as offering 2-factor authentication to help meet new compliance and safety standards. Another appealing aspect of BioConnect’s Wellness Declaration Solution is the dynamic administrative and tracking portal which provides a comprehensive audit log of insights and alerts of user activity with the solution.

Rob Douglas, Founder and CEO commented, “This solution delivers on BioConnect’s Brand Promise of “Enterprise Security, Personal Privacy & Safety, Delivered Simply and Reliably” by ensuring NO health-related personal data is being transmitted as the details are locally stored on the user’s phone as well as offering the Wellness Declaration Solution as a retrofit and low-risk option to enterprises.”

In addition, BioConnect was awarded a position in Canada’s Digital Technology Supercluster which is an organization focused on energizing the economy by fostering new partnerships among diverse organizations. In particular, BioConnect is part of their COVID-19 Program: an initiative launched earlier in the year focused on unlocking solutions to protect the health and safety of all Canadians and our economy through the development, deployment, and scaling of digital technologies.

