Healthcare Fintech Leader Cedar Chooses Nordis Technologies to Produce Patient Financial Communications

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cedar, a leading patient engagement and financial technology platform, has selected Nordis Technologies to produce and deliver medical bills and other patient communications for its provider clients. By year-end, Nordis’ cloud-based Expresso® customer communication management (CCM) solution and integrated print/mail production centers will handle more than 1 million statements a month for Cedar.

“Nordis provides both CCM and print and mail services that are state-of-the-art, with the ability to easily scale for quickly onboarding new clients and accommodating our fast growth,” said Cedar Co-Founder and CEO Florian Otto, MD, PhD. “Like Cedar, Nordis brings innovative technology to improve patient financial engagement and digitally transform operations.”

Cedar facilitates patient-centric financial engagement across the entire care journey through personalized outreach and a seamless user experience, boosting patient collections an average of 30%. Cedar was named the most innovative healthcare tech company of 2020, according to a KLAS survey of 300 healthcare executives.

“Cedar excels at providing a personalized patient financial journey, and Nordis is helping Cedar cater to patient preferences by supporting omnichannel billing and communications,” said Ronnie Selinger, founder, CEO and president of Nordis Technologies. “Nordis gives Cedar more visibility and control to deliver custom experiences that meet patient needs and expectations, increasing satisfaction, loyalty and provider revenues.”

In addition to streamlining the production and distribution of HIPAA-compliant billing statements, Nordis has automated return mail processing for Cedar’s clients to ensure patients receive their financial communications while saving time and money for providers. Previously, the healthcare providers manually managed the process of updating and resending returned medical bills. An automated return mail process delivered by Nordis and Cedar allows Cedar's clients to focus on what matters most, delivering an optimal patient experience.

About Nordis Technologies

Nordis Technologies is a leader in cloud-based, omnichannel customer communications management technology, integrated with print and mail services and payment solutions for auto finance, collections, healthcare revenue cycle management, mortgage servicing, property management, utilities, and vacation ownership. Companies trust Nordis to drive digital transformation and improve customer experience and financial performance with Expresso®, a powerful platform that delivers complete control and agility for creating, managing and distributing critical digital and print communications. Nordis operates state-of-the-art document production facilities in Las Vegas, Nevada and Coral Springs, Florida.

About Cedar

Cedar is a healthcare financial engagement platform for hospitals, health systems and medical groups that clarifies and simplifies the financial experience for patients, improving bill resolution and payment outcomes for providers. Using intuitive design and advanced data science, Cedar facilitates patient-centric financial engagement across the care journey. To learn more, visit ​www.cedar.com​.