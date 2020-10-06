Fishbowl Now Offers Intuit QuickBooks Products and Services as a QuickBooks Service Provider

OREM, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fishbowl® recently joined Intuit’s QuickBooks Solution Provider program to offer QuickBooks to businesses directly from Fishbowl with great savings and discounts on their favorite QuickBooks products and services.

Fishbowl has long been the No. 1 requested desktop manufacturing and warehouse management solution for QuickBooks. Becoming a QuickBooks Solution Provider is an exciting and natural move for Fishbowl in order to provide QuickBooks product tools that are affordable, easy to implement and that will scale as businesses grow.

“We are very excited to be a QuickBooks Solution Provider,” said John David King, Fishbowl CEO. “This allows us to provide all of QuickBooks’ products and services for the benefit of businesses including our own customers.”

As an Intuit QuickBooks Solution provider, Fishbowl is able to provide the tools to help strengthen business practices. QuickBooks provides an ecosystem of fully integrated products and services to meet the needs of small and mid-market companies. The toolkit is easily customizable, provides excellent software and support, and can serve growing businesses whose needs have changed from simple accounting software to strong business solutions.

“About 94% of Fishbowl customers already use QuickBooks,” said Kacie Duran, QuickBooks Reseller Program Manager at Fishbowl. “We are now able to offer our preferred pricing to our customer base while expanding out to new QuickBooks customers who may not be using Fishbowl.”

Business users can access and share their QuickBooks products remotely by hosting the software on a hosting service such as Quarium, which is a dedicated QuickBooks Cloud Hosting Service started by Fishbowl for businesses to access their critical QuickBooks data outside of their office environment.

For additional information regarding QuickBooks products and services, contact Fishbowl at 385-265-5649, or on the web at https://shop.fishbowlinventory.com.

About Fishbowl

Based in Orem, Utah, Fishbowl is the No. 1 requested desktop manufacturing and warehouse management solution for QuickBooks, and it is also a popular standalone solution for organizations or enterprises looking to track assets. www.fishbowlinventory.com