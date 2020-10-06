Desert Financial Credit Union Streamlines the Member Authentication Process in the Contact Center with MemberPass™

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MemberPass™, the flagship contactless identity solution powered by credit union service organization (CUSO) CULedger, has officially been deployed in Desert Financial Credit Union to provide a contactless, secure method for authenticating member identity in all of their contact centers.

MemberPass, which allows credit unions to automate the authentication process quickly and securely, is the first Know-Your-Customer (KYC)-compliant, member-controlled contactless identity available from a credit union cooperative. Phoenix-based Desert Financial Credit Union has taken on this capability to improve the member experience within the contact center. With their omnichannel approach, Desert Financial members will be able to use their MemberPass credentials throughout all aspects of an in-person banking experience, tapping into the lobby and drive through in the future.

“Desert Financial strives to create exceptional experiences, and we are constantly working to ensure we can provide secure, safe interactions to our members,” said Ron Amstutz, executive vice president at Desert Financial Credit Union. “Authenticating identities within contact centers has historically been a difficult task, with very specific questions needing to be answered. MemberPass enables our credit union representatives to approve the member’s call within 15 seconds thus eliminating a huge pain point. MemberPass helps us provide that exceptional experience to our members while also protecting their identity and financial information.”

The MemberPass app puts control of a member’s identity and authentication in their control. As an omnichannel solution, users of the app eliminate the need for knowledge-based authentication (KBA) questions when calling contact centers, and Desert Financial’s members will be able to prove their identity through a quick ping to the app. This provides a contactless form of authentication that is perfect for the current masked environment. Members will also be able to verify the credit union representative contacting them, which is increasingly important in a time where fraudulent outreach is becoming more common.

“MemberPass is distinctly positioned in the industry by its ability to allow both members and credit unions to authenticate identities quickly and securely,” said John Ainsworth, president and CEO of CULedger. “Desert Financial members will notice the security and simplicity the app holds, allowing for them to own their identity again. We are thrilled to see Desert Financial go live with this service in their contact centers, taking the lead in demonstrating to the credit union industry the next generation of authentication experiences.”

For information about how MemberPass works and to see the app in action, visit https://www.memberpass.com/memberpass-revolutionizing-hello-in-banking/. For those attending the 2020 Corelation User Conference, stop by the SwitchThink virtual booth to hear about how Desert Financial launched MemberPass.

About Desert Financial Credit Union

Celebrating 81 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state's largest local credit union with $6 billion in assets, more than 340,000 members and 47 locations across the Valley. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial takes pride in sharing success. In 2019, Desert Financial gave nearly $11 million to Valley nonprofits, the community and members. Learn more at Desert Financial Credit Union.

About MemberPass™

MemberPass™, powered by Denver-based credit union service organization (CUSO) CULedger, is the simplest, most secure solution to verify credit union members through leveraging touchless, privacy-enhancing technology. The MemberPass app protects credit unions and their members from identity theft and fraud with a member-friendly user experience. For more information, visit www.memberpass.com or email us at sales@memberpass.com.