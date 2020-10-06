Pointr Secures Contract to Supply Digital Mapping and Wayfinding Technology for UCHealth

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pointr, a leader in indoor location technology, today announced it has secured a contract to provide mapping and wayfinding technology for smartphone and web applications for UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, the only adult academic medical center in the Rocky Mountain region. The solution will encompass more than 60 floors across multiple buildings and will leverage Pointr’s leading fully integrated mapping, outdoor/indoor navigation platform and tie-ins with an electronic health records (EHR) system.

The solution is designed to guide patients and visitors throughout the campus and its many buildings. Users get turn-by-turn directions from their home to the parking area closest to their destination and from the parking lot to the desired indoor location. Additionally, if patients use UCHealth’s My Health Connection appointment system, patients will be able to receive directions via the app without having to manually search for their destination.

University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, Colo., includes a cancer pavilion, eye center and inpatient towers. The hospital is located on the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, home to the University of Colorado School of Medicine and its clinical education and research facilities.

Ege Akpinar, CEO of Pointr, commented, “We are excited to provide UCHealth’s patients, employees and visitors an enhanced user experience with intuitive maps and wayfinding in the palm of their hands. UCHealth selected Pointr following extensive due diligence, and Pointr demonstrated high accuracy using existing hardware. We look forward to the roll-out of this important project that will improve the user experience throughout the campus.”

About Pointr

Pointr is a global leader in indoor location. Pointr’s Deep Location™ software technology combines sensor fusion and machine-learning expertise to deliver the best performing indoor location technology available today. Deep Location™ enables location-based services such as navigation, asset tracking, geofencing and powerful location-based analytics. Pointr has a suite of safe COVID-19 solutions to reopen buildings, including contact tracing and occupancy analytics. Pointr’s customers include: U.S. Department of Homeland Security, KPMG, Metropolitan Washington Airports and Harrods. Learn more at pointr.tech.