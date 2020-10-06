Pritzker Private Capital Recapitalizes Energy Distribution Partners

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pritzker Private Capital ("PPC”), a leader in family direct investing, today announced the completion of a successful recapitalization of Energy Distribution Partners (“EDP”), one of the leading distributors of propane and light fuels in North America. Pritzker Private Capital has invested alongside Concentric Equity Partners and Duchossois Capital Management, in partnership with EDP’s management team, who will continue to lead the business. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Chicago, Ill., EDP operates 26 regional branch locations spanning 10 states across the United States. The company serves more than 120,000 residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers through a diverse network of service centers. EDP was founded in 2012 by Thomas Knauff, an industry veteran with a track record of founding and building energy distribution companies. The company has successfully grown through acquisition of locally-managed market leaders and plans to continue to expand and diversify through the addition of new retail propane and midstream operations.

“ EDP is a recognized leader in the propane distribution industry with multiple avenues for continued growth and a terrific leadership team,” said Ryan Roberts, Investment Partner – Services at PPC. “ We are delighted to partner with EDP’s management team to support the continued expansion of the company’s national footprint and build on its proven track record of success.”

“ Since our founding, EDP has cultivated a culture committed to delivering outstanding quality and service across all of the local markets in which we operate,” said Thomas Knauff, CEO of EDP. “ Our collaboration with PPC, Concentric and Duchossois will advance our growth strategy as we build upon the exceptional standard of quality, service and safety for which EDP is known. This is the ideal long-term partnership to guide EDP into our next chapter.”

Paul Carbone, President and Managing Partner at PPC, said, “ We are pleased to collaborate on this opportunity with two highly respected Chicago-based family investors. Together, in partnership with the EDP team, we look forward to continuing to build a market-leading business and achieving long-term success.”

Said Ken Hooten, Partner at Concentric Equity Partners, “ On behalf of Concentric, and our primary investor, the Steans family, we’re delighted to join Pritzker Private Capital and Duchossois Capital Management, two like-minded family investment firms, to support a strong, growth-focused business like EDP. We believe this partnership will benefit EDP’s team, customers and all of the company’s stakeholders.”

The investment in EDP enhances Pritzker Private Capital’s family of services companies, which includes ENTACT, a leading environmental remediation and geotechnical construction services company; and Valicor Environmental Services, one of North America’s largest providers of non-hazardous wastewater treatment services.

Stifel acted as exclusive financial advisor to EDP.

About Energy Distribution Partners

Energy Distribution Partners (EDP) is a rapidly growing company with the deep experience in retail propane operations. The company provides safe, reliable propane service to residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers in California, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, South Carolina, West Virginia and Washington. Energy Distribution Partners pursues a long-term strategy of acquiring successful distributors of propane and other light fuels in the midstream energy sector, retaining the brand name and employee base, and preserving the culture and leadership in local communities. EDP has become a significant player in the propane industry, recently recognized as one of the top 10 independent multi-state marketers, selling more than 100 million gallons of propane and light fuels in 2019. Since its inception in 2012, EDP has helped more than 25 owners of well-run propane businesses transition to their own “next chapter” while benefiting everyone involved. For more information, visit Edplp.net.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services, and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal family capital partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

About Concentric Equity Partners

Concentric Equity Partners is a private investment firm based in Chicago, IL. We partner with leading middle market companies by providing capital and strategic advisory to accelerate long term value creation. Our approach is simple: support entrepreneurs and operators by providing the resources required to achieve extraordinary results. CEP’s investment team is made up of individuals with distinguished track records as operators and professional investors across a variety of growth oriented middle market companies. CEP is the direct investing arm of Financial Investments Corporation, a private asset management firm with over $2 billion in investment commitments under management. For more information, visit ficcep.com.

About Duchossois Capital Management

Duchossois Capital Management is a private investment firm owned by the Duchossois family. The firm’s operational expertise, industry knowledge and permanent source of capital creates long-term value alongside management teams and other investment partners. DCM brings additional capabilities through its extensive executive relationships, creative investment structures and expansive operating resources to a wide array of asset classes including private and public companies, private investment funds and real estate. For more information, visit dcmllc.com.