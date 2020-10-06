Agilysys & Shift4 Payments Renew Partnership Providing Integrated Hospitality Commerce Solutions

ALLENTOWN, Pa. & ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, and Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payment processing, announced today an extension of their long-standing partnership to better enable a seamless guest journey for hospitality operators while increasing the market presence of both companies.

By adding Shift4’s end-to-end payment solution, Agilysys customers can enjoy the benefits of a fully integrated payment experience at their property, connecting everything from online reservations to check-out, on-premise dining, spa services and more. Shift4’s recently-announced integration with Innowi’s innovative, EMV ready 7” ChecOut M mobile point of sale (mPOS) device also allows Agilysys customers to run a complete version of the company’s InfoGenesis software on their mobile terminal.

“Agilysys has been a strong partner in the hospitality industry for many years,” said Shift4 Payments Chief Technology Officer Michael Russo. “We are pleased to be extending our relationship as we continue to enhance our joint capabilities and help our customers better serve their guests’ payment needs.”

“This expanded partnership with Shift4 Payments gives our customers the ability to leverage their end-to-end payments platform for a superior integrated payments experience,” said Agilysys SVP of Sales & Marketing, Americas, Don DeMarinis. “This agreement covers Agilysys Pay, our secure payment processing solution, and allows us to continue enhancing our customers’ access to validated P2PE, EMV payment technology as a fully integrated solution along with our robust point of sale and property management systems.”

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is a leading independent provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete ecosystem of solutions that extend beyond payments to include a wide range of value-added services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, e-commerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than 3.5 billion transactions annually for over 200,000 businesses in 2019. For more information, visit www.shift4.com.

Safe Harbor Statement and Forward Looking Information

About Agilysys

Agilysys (Nasdaq: AGYS) has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.