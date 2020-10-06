Andersen Global Initiates Expansion in the U.S. Virgin Islands

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its Caribbean expansion, Andersen Global announces its entrance into the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) through a Collaboration Agreement with the law firm Marjorie Rawls Roberts, P.C., broadening the organization’s central coverage in the region.

Founded in 1999, Marjorie Rawls Roberts, P.C. has more than 20 years of experience representing companies and individuals in international, U.S., and U.S. Virgin Islands tax matters and commercial transactions, private client practice, trusts and estates, targeted economic incentive applications and advice, real estate matters, and tax litigation. The firm’s attorneys serve a range of domestic and international clients, which include hotels and tourist related businesses, service businesses, family offices, technology companies, and refineries. The firm is led by Founder and Managing Partner Marjorie (Jorie) Rawls Roberts. Jorie was previously associated with the firm of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in its London and Washington, D.C. offices and served as an attorney-advisor in the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Tax Policy, Chief Counsel to the Virgin Islands Bureau of Internal Revenue, and General Counsel to a hedge fund management company.

“Our team is excited about integrating seamlessly with the member firms and collaborating firms of Andersen Global and establishing working relationships built on a connection through our shared values of stewardship and transparency,” Jorie said. “This collaboration will enable us to connect our clients with top-tier tax and legal professionals globally and to provide information to a broader audience about the exciting investment opportunities available in the U.S. Virgin Islands.”

“Jorie has extraordinary capabilities having worked for a major law firm in Washington, D.C., and also served as an attorney-advisor at the U.S. Treasury Department for three years,” Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. “The U.S. Virgin Islands presents unique opportunities for our organization and further positions us to be a one-stop shop for our multinational clients. The addition of a location in the U.S. Virgin Islands complements our overall expansion strategy in the Caribbean and enables us to provide our clients with quality, independent tax and legal services.”

