WellCare of Nebraska Will Rebrand as Healthy Blue in January, Reflecting a New Alliance With Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community Care Health Plan of Nebraska, Inc. (dba WellCare of Nebraska), which is an Anthem Inc. company and leading managed care provider of health benefits for Nebraska’s Heritage Health Medicaid program, along with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska (BCBSNE), the largest health insurer in Nebraska, have received approval to enter into an alliance to collaboratively serve Medicaid beneficiaries across the state.

In support of this venture, the Nebraska health plan known as WellCare will be rebranded as Healthy Blue to reflect the strength of its new alliance with BCBSNE, as well as to extend brand stability and recognition of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield name to its Heritage Health Medicaid members. This name change will take effect on Jan. 1, 2021.

“Through this joint venture, we are bringing together proficiency in building best-in-class Medicaid programs with expertise that comes from being the state’s oldest and largest health insurer,” said Tim Meyers, health plan president. “We both have a shared interest in addressing the unique needs of Nebraska’s Medicaid beneficiaries and alleviating Nebraska’s most pressing health issues. Through our shared mission, we are confident that we will succeed in building healthier, stronger communities across our state.”

Approximately 83,000 health plan members, who participate in the state’s Heritage Health Medicaid program, will be notified through the mail to inform them of the change to their health plan’s name. Members should expect to receive new Healthy Blue member ID cards with the Blue Cross and Blue Shield logo before January 1, 2021. Existing WellCare of Nebraska member ID cards should be used through the end of 2020.

Members will also continue to receive the same healthcare benefits and have access to their established primary care providers, specialists and care centers. This rebrand will not have any impact on BCBSNE health plan members or providers.

“We have been here for millions of Nebraskans throughout their health journeys and believe that ensuring care access and equity is fundamental to the health and well-being of our communities,” said Steve Grandfield, president and chief executive officer of BCBSNE. “In collaboration with a fellow industry leader, we look forward to equipping more people across our state with the power and peace of mind a Blue card provides.”

When the name change takes effect on Jan. 1, 2021, the current member website will be redirected to a new Healthy Blue website, and members should begin using the new customer service phone numbers printed on their Healthy Blue ID cards. Current members who do not receive their new Healthy Blue ID cards by Jan. 1, or those who have questions may contact member services at 855-599-3811 (TTY 877-247-6272), Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST, or visit myhealthybluene.com.

About Community Health Plan of Nebraska, Inc.

Community Care Health Plan of Nebraska, Inc. (“CCHPN”), an Anthem Inc. company that is formally known as WellCare of Nebraska, Inc., is a managed healthcare provider committed to serving those who need it most. CCHPN recognizes the challenges low-income and underserved individuals face, and tailors its programs such that health plan members are assured care that is not only accessible, but also accountable, comprehensive, integrated and patient-centered. CCHPN provides ongoing community relations and outreach to encourage members to become active participants in their healthcare. Also, through health education programs, members are empowered to choose and sustain healthy lifestyles. CCHPN provides coverage for all Heritage Health Medicaid programs, including CHIP and Medicaid Expansion. To learn more about CCHPN, visit myhealthybluene.com.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska has been serving Nebraskans for over 80 years. BCBSNE is part of a mutual health insurance holding company structure committed to providing stability and security to Nebraska families and is leading the way in supporting patient-focused care. BCBSNE is the state's largest health insurance company, and the only one headquartered in Nebraska. As an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, BCBSNE represents the nation’s most experienced health insurance brands that collectively cover one in three Americans. For more information about the company, visit NebraskaBlue.com.