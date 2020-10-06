Digital Innovation Company Helps Database Service Launch DBaaS with Remote Team

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Theorem, LLC, a digital innovation and engineering company, recently partnered with the NoSQL cloud database company Couchbase to help it launch its new database as a service (DBaaS) product. Couchbase publicly announced Couchbase Cloud DBaaS, its fully managed beta DBaaS offering, in February of 2020.

View the case study of Theorem’s work with Couchbase here: theorem.co/couchbase

Couchbase originally approached Theorem for help designing and developing a new DBaaS that leveraged Couchbase’s server and operator. The DBaaS would allow customers to easily deploy and manage Couchbase on cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. While working with Theorem, Couchbase experienced firsthand the power of Theorem’s distributed model for collaboration. As a result Couchbase decided to structure its new workforce for the DBaaS project as a remote team.

Theorem helped Couchbase make hiring decisions while expanding its globally distributed team of eight to more than 30 contributors. Theorem also implemented new sprint cadences, reporting, and review processes for Couchbase’s new service. It prototyped the Alpha version of the DBaaS software, testing core dependencies and developing towards Beta and GA releases.

Theorem’s experience and insight helped Couchbase overcome challenges with its DBaaS development, including managing complex software design while building a remote team and strong culture, which ultimately would help them in maintaining consistent workflow during a global pandemic. Couchbase realized impressive wins amid extraordinary circumstances thanks to its partnership with Theorem.

About Theorem

Theorem, LLC is an innovation and engineering firm that builds custom software for companies making bold bets to stay ahead. Through research, lean design, and agile delivery, we make great user experiences accessible to the enterprise. Founded in 2007, Theorem’s global cross-functional development teams drive technology, process, and cultural transformation. To learn more about how we enable ambitious leaders to build better software visit www.theorem.co or follow @TheoremCo.