Mirantis Partners with ExitCertified (Tech Data) to Launch its On Demand Cloud Native Training Courses

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mirantis announced today it has partnered with ExitCertified (Tech Data) to launch a series of Mirantis On Demand cloud native training courses.

ExitCertified prepares businesses to use today’s leading IT technologies such as AWS, VMware and IBM. On Demand Training from ExitCertified makes it easy to upgrade skills at the students’ own pace. Available instantly, On Demand offers the same course content and hands-on labs found in classrooms, and the fully searchable lessons can be stopped, started, rewound or repeated any time.

“We are excited to have been chosen by Mirantis as the platform for their On Demand training solution,” said Mark McCreath, vice president of Education Services for North America at Tech Data. “Produced exclusively on ExitCertified’s On Demand platform, we’re enabling our customers with authorized training content that they can access anywhere, anytime, 24/7.”

“Mirantis has provided training and certification on leading cloud technologies for years, offering career growth opportunities and giving businesses peace of mind,” said Justin Nevill, director of Global Learning Services at Mirantis. “These courses give Kubernetes and Docker users a chance to gain essential skills in a hands-on learning environment that’s been informed by Mirantis’ extensive experience developing and deploying these technologies at scale in production environments. Now with ExitCertified’s On Demand platform our students can gain these real-world skills online, whenever and wherever they want.”

Mirantis online On Demand training courses provide the same content as instructor-led training. Delivered in an easy-to-consume eLearning experience, the On Demand courses enable customers to learn Kubernetes and Docker Containers where, when, and how they want. Content includes one year of access to official Mirantis certified video content recorded by professional instructors, as well as up to 240 hours of hands-on cloud-based labs. Content setup enables easy search through materials, with the ability to start, stop, and rewind video lessons. Students also have access to technical and instructor support if they have any questions. Mirantis awards certificates upon successful completion of course work.

Currently three courses are available for registration, CN100: Docker Containerization Essentials, CN110: Docker Swarm Application Essentials, and CN210: Docker Enterprise Operations, as well as the CN250: Docker Enterprise Bootcamp bundle that combines all three courses. Additional cloud native courses from the Mirantis training catalog will be added in November 2020.

Visit the On Demand Course Catalog for more details.

Mirantis Training is an established leader in technical training for open cloud technologies. They are a leading vendor in that space, with a Docker, Kubernetes, and OpenStack training portfolio. Since 2012 they have trained and certified more than 40,000 cloud professionals, who choose Mirantis for its expert instructors, proven hands-on curriculum, real-world focus, and preparation for industry recognized cloud certification exams.

About ExitCertified and Tech Data Global Lifecycle Management

Global Lifecycle Management (GLM) is a provider of specialized solutions within Tech Data. GLM gives technology companies the freedom to focus on the road ahead by providing end-to-end customer and product lifecycle management services. Leveraging our team of experts, global logistics network and over 45 years experience, we design solutions to release precious capital from our customers’ businesses so they can focus on investing in their transformation journey. Vendor-certified training from GLM’s award-winning training platform — delivered by ExitCertified — provides 24/7 access to over 9,500 authorized courses that cover more than two dozen leading technology brands. Start the journey at www.servicesbytechdata.com.

About Mirantis

Mirantis helps organizations ship code faster on public and private clouds. The company provides a public cloud experience on any infrastructure to the data center to the edge. With Lens and Docker Enterprise Container Cloud, Mirantis empowers a new breed of Kubernetes developers by removing infrastructure and operations complexity and providing one cohesive cloud experience for complete app and devops portability, a single pane of glass, and automated full-stack lifecycle management with continuous updates.

Mirantis serves many of the world’s leading enterprises, including Adobe, DocuSign, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide Insurance, PayPal, Reliance Jio, Splunk, and STC. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.