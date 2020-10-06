Microban 24 Introduces New 24-Hour Science Experiment to Help Students Learn about Bacteria, No Matter Where They’re Learning

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--More than 9 in 10 of parents of school-aged kids (91%) feel that having the whole family learn about how to prevent the spread of bacteria would result in a healthier household, according to a new survey from Microban 24, a revolution in home sanitizing that protects surfaces against bacteria for 24 hours*. As children across the country settle into their new school year routines – whether in person or virtually – there is no better time to teach them about bacteria, and how to protect against them.

Microban 24 commissioned a survey** conducted online by The Harris Poll in September 2020 amongst over 500 parents of school-aged children (ages 6-17) to better understand how parents are preparing for a school year that is sure to look different than any they have previously experienced. And most parents of school-aged kids (82%) feel it is extremely/very important to educate kids about bacteria and how they spread.

To help parents and teachers educate children of all ages about bacteria, Microban 24 created the Microban 24 24-Hour Experiment, a new tool with at-home experiments and activities that can be incorporated into science curriculums in the classroom or when learning from home.

“Science is an important subject for students of all grades and it’s a class that often requires more hands-on learning than others, which can make virtual learning even more challenging. We created the 24-Hour Science Experiment because Microban 24 wants to make sure students are learning about bacteria, no matter what learning looks like this year,” said Martin Hettich, SVP North America Home Care, P&G. “By providing parents and teachers with additional educational resources, we want to help children to have a safe and fun hands-on experience while also furthering science education.”

The Microban 24 24-Hour Science Experiment, which was created in partnership with microbiologists, medical experts and PTO Today, a School Family Media platform and the leading source of expert advice and ideas for PTO and PTA leaders, includes activities for all ages, including guided experiments that focus on bacteria and how quickly it can spread over the course of a 24-hour period. The comprehensive resource also features a virtual lab tour, and fun but educational worksheets like coloring sheets, memory games and word puzzles. Parents and teachers have enough on their plate, so this experiment was designed to be easy for them to help kids get hands-on experiences learning about and growing bacteria.

While a majority of parents of school-aged kids (87%) note that they had a sanitization routine in prior school years, 80% of those parents will be intensifying their sanitization routines this school year. With parents sanitizing more than ever, Microban 24 can help them create a new sanitizing routine that is efficient and gives them peace of mind knowing that their surfaces are protected from bacteria for a full 24 hours after just one application, when used as directed. By spraying Microban 24 on hard, non-porous surfaces and walking away, surfaces are protected from bacteria for 24 hours, even after the surface has been touched again.

“As a busy working mom, I don’t have time to sanitize my surfaces every time someone touches them, especially now with the kids back to school. But I’m also a practicing family physician, and I know just how easy it is for bacteria to grow and spread under the right conditions,” said Dr. Deborah Gilboa, scientific and parenting consultant for Microban 24.

“I often have conversations with parents and their children about bacteria and germs, so I know how important it is to provide resources to help further bacteria education. I am so happy to have partnered with Microban 24 to help create the 24-Hour Science Experiment and provide young minds with the resources to learn about bacteria.”

Microban 24 is available in three different forms: a Sanitizing Spray, a Multi-Purpose Cleaner, and a Bathroom Cleaner in both Fresh Scent and Citrus Scent. The Microban 24 product lineup is now sold at major retailers nationwide as well as online.

To download the Microban 24 24-Hour Science Experiment, please visit ptotoday.com/bacteria, and to learn more about Microban 24, please visit Microban24.com. Follow Microban 24 on Instagram and Facebook at @Microban24 for tips and tricks on how to get the most out of your cleaning products, as well as updates on future innovations and offerings.

*When used as directed

**This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Procter & Gamble from September 16-18, 2020 among 587 U.S. parents with school aged kids (aged 6-17). This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables, please contact Emily Collawn (Emily.Collawn@mslgroup.com).

About School Family Media:

As the back-to-school company, for 20+ years School Family Media has helped schools and families kick off back-to-school and have a successful year. TeacherLists and PTO Today, our nationally recognized platforms for school supplies and parent groups, sit at the center of the school community, connecting the world’s top brands with schools, teachers, volunteers, and parents to ensure that everyone can win back-to-school.

About P&G

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn® Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.