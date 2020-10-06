Care N’ Care (HMO/PPO) Health Plan Partners With American Specialty Health to Offer Acupuncture Services to Members Throughout North Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Care N’ Care Health Plan announced today that it has entered into an agreement for American Specialty Health’s (ASH) contracted practitioners to provide acupuncture services to the health plan’s more than 14,000 Medicare Advantage members in North Texas. The agreement takes effect Jan. 1, 2021.

“As the nation’s largest independent administer of acupuncture benefits and with a two-decade history of excellence, American Specialty Health is uniquely qualified to be our partner in bringing this great benefit to our members,” said Care N’ Care Chief Medical Officer David Sand, M.D. “For many seniors, acupuncture offers a gentle, safe and effective approach to help ease and treat the aches and pains that naturally come with aging.”

Acupuncture has found a place in the modern Western medical world by showing to be effective in providing general pain relief; back and neck relief; neuropathy relief; digestion relief; and relief from anxiety, depression and insomnia. Instead of treating symptoms, acupuncture helps treat the pain source—naturally—without drugs. In January 2020, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services made the decision to cover acupuncture for Medicare patients with chronic low back pain.

“We recognize the importance of having available treatment alternatives that respect the needs and preferences of each individual member,” said Dr. Sand. “Through this agreement our members will have a new option at their disposal to help them deal with chronic low back pain, which is a common and sometimes debilitating condition.”

Since 1998, ASH’s acupuncture program has been continually accredited by the Utilization Review Accreditation Committee; and since 2005, its network and utilization management have been accredited by the National Committee for Quality Assurance. Today ASH administers clinical networks that exceed more than 82,000 contracted and fully credentialed providers nationally, including more than 7,000 acupuncturists.

Care N’ Care is a Medicare Advantage health plan providing North Texas Medicare beneficiaries in Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Erath, Rockwall, Hood, Johnson, Palo Pinto, Parker, Somervell, Tarrant and Wise counties affordable alternatives that improve and simplify Medicare coverage. With both PPO and HMO health plans, Care N’ Care offers all of the traditional benefits included in original Medicare plus additional benefits and services. For more information about Care N’ Care and its Medicare Advantage health plans, visit cnchealthplan.com.