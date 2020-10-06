Metric5 Joint Venture Secures Spot on Four-Year, $25M TSA Flexible Agile Scalable Teams (FAST) Contract

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metric5, a member of the Octo Metric Joint Venture (JV), announced it has been awarded the Mission Support Portfolio on the TSA FAST contract. Metric5 will provide program/project management, subject matter and senior technology expertise, application development, and application production. The contract term covers four years and has a total value of $25 million.

FAST is an innovative, forward-looking delivery strategy designed to support the integration, customization, and development of various mission support systems and applications. The business drivers for this new FAST strategy include leveraging industry and government best practices, reducing time to market, improving code quality, and enhancing customer service.

TSA FAST is a unique vehicle that takes lessons learned across government contracting, establishing a new procurement model that supports Agile development and production that is aligned throughout the agency. This vehicle allows TSA to procure scalable Agile teams faster than conventional government contracting approaches to procuring similar services. The vehicle will be used to help TSA’s Applications Development Division move toward modern architecture standards and delivery practices that include microservices, continuous integration and delivery, automated testing, and leveraging the cloud. The scope of work is expected to include a variety of custom development platforms as well as Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS).

FAST is the TSA vehicle of choice for developing or modernizing applications, transitioning TSA to an Agile-based, multi-cloud infrastructure focused on continuous improvement across the agency and leveraging commercial off-the shelf SaaS and PaaS solutions. It supports IT’s efforts to evolve and transform to an organization committed to Agile processes. FAST task orders will support the majority of software application development and application O&M efforts at TSA.

“ We are pleased to support TSA’s mission and work with Octo once again as a trusted partner,” said Abu Malik, President of Metric5. “ Metric5 is committed to TSA’s mission, and we are honored to be part of a JV that will allow us to serve the public by providing top-notch technology support.”

Octo Metric was the only small business awardee and is one of only six vendors to be awarded.

About Metric5

Metric5 is a customer-focused, employee-driven company that is passionate about leading collaborative digital transformation and modernization initiatives within the Federal Government. We are an experienced SBA-certified 8(a) small business that unites mature, modern capabilities with the dedication and agility of a growing firm. We are headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with employees supporting civilian and defense agencies in multiple locations including Washington D.C. and Boston, Massachusetts. Our focus is the delivery of mission-oriented implementations, operations, and management solutions leveraging Agile DevSecOps, Cloud-centric, quality-first approaches. We provide expertise across COTS, Cloud Services, and open source technologies. Learn more about us at www.metric5.com.