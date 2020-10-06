Avivagen Receives Multiple New Orders and Joins Influential Industry Associations in Mexico

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV, OTCQB:VIVXF) (“Avivagen”), a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that safely enhance and support immune function, thereby supporting general health and performance, is pleased to announce multiple introductory purchase orders for OxC-betaTM Livestock with new clients in Mexico. Along with the new orders, Avivigen has also announced that it has joined both Asociación Nacional de Fabricantes de Alimentos Para Consumo Animal. S.C (ANFACA) and Asociación Mexicana de Productores de Alimentos, A.C. (AMEPA) in Mexico, following a strategic plan developed with Meyenberg International Group., a consulting company with offices in Guadalajara and Mexico City, specializing on helping companies to expand globally.

Avivagen has secured purchase agreements with two new customers in Mexico, each for an introductory order of 50kgs. The orders have been secured with:

Forrajes Tesistan, a member of ANFACA and the owner of numerous swine farms and a commercial feed mill.

Prolea, a large member of AMEPA and owner/manager of a number of dairy, poultry and swine farms in Northern Mexico. Prolea also owns and operates a commercial feed mill.

“We are very excited to expand the reach of OxC-betaTM Livestock in Mexico through these new client agreements and important alignments with ANFACA and AMEPA,” says Kym Anthony, Chief Executive Officer, Avivagen Inc. “We are optimistic that, as we have seen with other established customers like UNAHCO (based in the Philippines), and recently with Industrias Melder (based in Mexico), these introductory orders will lead to additional and larger orders from these customers. We are excited to begin establishing what we hope will be long-standing relationships with Tesistan and Prolea.”

ANFACA and AMEPA represent two of the most important and influential livestock feed and dairy production associations in Mexico, further extending the reach of OxC-betaTM Livestock in the important and growing feed production region. Each organization will offer OxC-betaTM Livestock to its members as well as conduct new trials for further usage in the region.

“As one of the fastest growing feed production markets worldwide, Mexico presents a significant ongoing opportunity for Avivagen,” adds Anthony. “As the trusted and established voices of the feed and dairy industries across Northern Mexico, we anticipate that our memberships with ANFACA and AMEPA will enable us to broaden and deepen our customer base and greatly extend the reach and usage of our proprietary and industry-leading alternative to antibiotics to a much wider market throughout the country.”

Guadalajara-based ANFACA is an important Livestock Producer and Supplier Association consisting of member-companies in the Jalisco region of Mexico, the country’s leading agriculture production state. The association’s membership base includes poultry, swine and dairy producers. Mexico-City-based AMEPA is an influential Mexico City-based feed millers association representing member companies including Gramosa and large dairy operators in Northern Mexico.

About Avivagen

Avivagen is a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications. By unlocking an overlooked facet of β-carotene activity, a path has been opened to safely and economically support immune function, thereby promoting general health and performance in animals. Avivagen is a public corporation traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VIV and on the OTCQB Exchange in the U.S. under the symbol VIVXF, and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, based in partnership facilities of the National Research Council of Canada and Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. For more information, visit www.avivagen.com. The contents of the website are expressly not incorporated by reference in this press release.

About OxC-beta™ Technology and OxC-beta™ Livestock

Avivagen’s OxC-beta™ technology is derived from Avivagen discoveries about β-carotene and other carotenoids, compounds that give certain fruits and vegetables their bright colours. Through support of immune function the technology provides a non-antibiotic means of promoting health and growth. OxC-beta™ Livestock is a proprietary product shown to be an effective and economic alternative to the antibiotics commonly added to livestock feeds. The product is currently available for sale in the United States, Philippines, Taiwan, New Zealand, Thailand, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and Malaysia.

Avivagen’s OxC-beta™ Livestock product is safe, effective and could fulfill the global mandate to remove all in-feed antibiotics as growth promoters. Numerous international livestock trials with poultry and swine using OxC-beta™ Livestock have proven that the product performs as well as, and, sometimes, in some aspects, better than in-feed antibiotics.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon the current expectations of management. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties associated with the business of Avivagen Inc. and the environment in which the business operates. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions “aim”, “anticipate”, “appear”, “believe”, “consider”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “if”, “intend”, “goal”, “hope”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “possibly”, “potentially”, “pursue”, “seem”, “should”, “whether”, “will”, “would” and similar expressions. Statements set out in this news release relating to the continued distribution and acceptance of Avivagen’s technology, anticipated growth in demand for Avivagen’s products, the possibility for OxC-beta™ Livestock to replace antibiotics in livestock feeds as well as fill a critical need for health support in certain livestock applications where antibiotics are precluded, the size of market opportunities. the potential for a longer term relationship with or additional orders from Forrajes Tesistan and Prolea, and the anticipated benefits from Avivagen joining ANFACA and AMEPA are all forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. For instance, these initial orders may not result in new orders for Avivagen’s products, demand for Avivagen’s products may not continue to grow and could decline, Avivagen’s products may not gain market acceptance or regulatory approval in new jurisdictions or for new applications and may not be widely accepted as a replacement for antibiotics in livestock feeds, new market access may not occur in the timeline or manner expected by Avivagen, the market opportunities may not be as large as Avivagen anticipates, Forrajes Tesistan and Prolea are under no obligation to place further orders with Avivagen and the anticipated benefits of membership with ANFACA and AMEPA may not be achieved due to many factors, many of which are outside of Avivagen’s control. Trial results described above may not be indicative of anticipated results of using Avivagen’s products in all cases. Readers are referred to the risk factors associated with the business of Avivagen set out in Avivagen’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis of financial condition available at www.SEDAR.com. Except as required by law, Avivagen assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright © 2020 Avivagen Inc. OxC-beta™ is a trademark of Avivagen Inc.