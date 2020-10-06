Proveris Scientific Research Collaboration: New Generation Technologies for Improved Measurement of Pharmaceutical Aerosols

HUDSON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proveris Scientific Corporation, a leading provider of instrumentation and services to advance the science of aerosol and spray products, today announced its research collaboration with The University of Sydney and Macquarie University on a project to develop a new generation of technologies for improving the measurement of pharmaceutical aerosols.

The project aims to develop an innovative optical tomography technology capable of direct and real-time measurement of the surface area of airborne particles. By coupling advanced laser diagnostic tools with physiological models and in vitro characterization techniques, the research team will investigate critical relationships between the surface area of an aerosol and its dissolution when delivered to a target. The outcomes will enable aerosol device manufacturers to develop and market more advanced and highly specific products.

The concept, originally conceived by Proveris Scientific, is to significantly enhance the characterization of inhaled aerosols with respect to their potential bioavailability or toxicity. Mr. Dino Farina, Partner Investigator, Proveris Scientific Corporation, Professor Hak-Kim Chan, Chief Investigator from the School of Pharmacy at The University of Sydney, and Dr. Agisilaos Kourmatzis, Chief Investigator from the School of Aerospace, Mechanical, and Mechatronic Engineering at The University of Sydney collaborated on a research plan. The multi-year research collaboration is funded by the Australian Research Council Linkage Program which promotes national and international research partnerships between researchers and business, industry, community organizations, and other publicly funded research agencies. As the administering organizing, Professor Chan and Dr. Kourmatzis also invited Dr. Shaokoon Cheng, Chief Investigator, Macquarie University, as a collaborator on the project.

Dr. Kourmatzis commented, "To me, partnering with Proveris means partnering with an organization who understand that engineering innovation, multidisciplinary research, and the highest quality R&D driven by solid science is what leads to positive changes to people's lives. As an engineer, I am really excited to work on this project and look forward to a deep engagement which can lead to a long-lasting impact on the aerosols industry."

Professor Chan stated, “We are really thrilled to have this excellent opportunity conducting joint R&D with Proveris in developing a novel technology platform that can shift the paradigm in the field. This project marks the beginning of a long-term relationship with Proveris to maximize mutual beneficial outcomes through strategic collaboration.”

Dr Cheng added, “It is really exciting to work with Proveris in developing a device that could transform how things are currently being measured in the pharmaceutical industries. These engagements are critical to improving the efficiency of work processes that I believe will bring enormous economic benefits to companies.”

Mr. Farina concluded, “Significantly enhancing comparative in vivo results utilizing predictive in-vitro technologies for inhaled aerosol characterization is a critical need in providing safer and more efficacious drugs to patients worldwide. Having the ability to work with these three top researchers on this new technology is exciting and will result in technology that will advance inhalation science and help make it a more effective route for drug delivery.”

About Proveris Scientific

Proveris Scientific Corporation advances the science of respiratory drug delivery products by driving new technology development for high performance spray characterization, capture, and analysis, while leveraging its expertise, experience, and core technologies. With customer success as its central motivating force, Proveris Scientific adds value to a global customer base with "complete solutions" which include product innovation, technical services, systems, consumables, and educational training. Since its founding in 1995, the company has accelerated the development of top spray and aerosol drug products and has deployed its systems at more than 100 pharmaceutical development and manufacturing sites around the globe. Proveris’s systems are the industry standard and are used by the FDA, CFDA, and the pharmaceutical industry to generate submission-ready data. Proveris is certified to ISO 9001:2015 by TUV Rheinland of North America, Inc., and has more than 20 patents issued on its technology.

About University of Sydney

University of Sydney is an Australian public research university in Sydney, Australia. Founded in 1850, it is Australia's first university and is regarded as one of the world's leading universities. The university is located in Sydney in the southeastern Australian state of New South Wales. In addition to its main location – the Camperdown/Darlington campus – near the city's central business district, the university has other campuses and research facilities in Sydney and other areas of Australia. One of the additional sites is the One Tree Island Research Station located near the Great Barrier Reef, which facilitates research on topics such as climate change and geology.

About Macquarie University

Macquarie University is a public research university based in Sydney, Australia, in the suburb of Macquarie Park. Founded in 1964 by the New South Wales Government, it was the third university to be established in the metropolitan area of Sydney. Established as a verdant university, Macquarie has five faculties, as well as the Macquarie University Hospital and the Macquarie Graduate School of Management, which are located on the university's main campus in suburban Sydney.