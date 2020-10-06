Leading Boston Immigration Law Firm Chin & Curtis, LLP Joins WR Immigration (Wolfsdorf Rosenthal LLP)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chin & Curtis, LLP, Boston’s largest independent immigration law firm, today announced it will join forces with California-based Wolfsdorf Rosenthal LLP (WR). Chin & Curtis will become a WR partner firm effective January 1, 2021.

WR is an immigration law powerhouse providing full-service visa and global relocation services using the most advanced technology, WRapid™. The proprietary platform is powered by Salesforce and integrates easily with HR software including Workday, Oracle, and PeopleSoft. WRapid’s™ powerful AI engine enables robust analytics, extraordinary reporting, budgeting and forecasting capabilities, among other benefits that streamline workflow and insights for corporate immigration.

The partnership brings together Chin & Curtis’ high-touch, creative, and specialized business immigration solutions with WR’s technology-focused approach to providing strategic, detail-oriented, client-centered services. Chin & Curtis will retain its brand, operational autonomy, and there will be no staffing changes.

“Wolfsdorf Rosenthal LLP (WR) is the ideal partner for Chin & Curtis,” said Leslie Ditrani, Co-Managing Partner at Chin & Curtis LLP. “We will be the same specialized immigration firm, with the same attorneys providing the same high-touch service – but further enabled by industry-leading technology and support.”

“Companies need sophisticated legal expertise and technology that simplifies a complex, global, and continuously shifting human resources picture,” said Phil Curtis, Co-Managing Partner at Chin & Curtis LLP. “With Chin & Curtis as a WR partner firm, our corporate clients really do get the best of both worlds.”

Chin & Curtis will deploy the WRapid™ system and expand its geographic footprint, with access to back-office resources in New York and California. For WR, the New England expansion augments the firm’s national reach and enhances its well-established New York City office.

Bernard Wolfsdorf, WR’s Managing Partner stated: “Providing superior service means having the right talent and technology. We have the technology and Chin & Curtis has an extraordinarily talented team that is dedicated and committed to its clients. This provides the perfect complement to WR’s top attorney team and helps us provide the level of service our clients have come to expect.”

For more information, please visit www.chincurtis.com.

About Chin & Curtis:

Chin & Curtis (www.chincurtis.com) is one of the largest specialty immigration firms in New England, with 12 attorneys and total staff of more than 35 professionals. The firm provides legal strategies and solutions for corporate immigration clients, as well as individuals and families in naturalization, family-based immigration. With the technological resources of a large firm and the lawyer-centric, personal service provided by a small boutique, Chin & Curtis provides unparalleled expertise and unwavering focus on its clients’ immigration needs.

About WR:

WR (www.wolfsdorf.com) is one of only two immigration law firms in California ranked with a Chambers USA Band 1 rating. Founded in 1986 by Bernard Wolfsdorf, a former National President of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, WR is one of the most renowned global immigration law practices. It is also one of the fastest growing firms specializing exclusively in global mobility and immigration law. The firm provides comprehensive global immigration solutions for multinational corporations, startups, investors, and academic and research institutions.

In addition to Chambers & Partners USA (California) top ranking, WR was recognized by the 2020 U.S. News & World Report as one of the “best immigration law firms.”