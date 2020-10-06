Lygos and Open Book Extracts Sign MOU to Co-Develop and Commercialize Nutraceutical Supplement Products Containing Rare Cannabinoids

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lygos, Inc., a vertically integrated provider of sustainable specialty ingredients that deliver high-value performance without environmental toxicity, announced today that it has partnered with Open Book Extracts, Inc. (OBX), a cannabinoid-enabled health and wellness company, to develop nutraceutical supplement products featuring Lygos-produced cannabigerol (CBG). Lygos’ proprietary cannabinoid production platform is a direct result of the recent Librede acquisition, as well as the integration and validation of additional Lygos technology advances. The combined technologies enable the production of any cannabinoid and cannabinoid-based product of interest in an environmentally safe, sustainable and cost-effective manner at industrial scale (>100 kg) for numerous consumer markets.

OBX and Lygos will incorporate CBG and its anti-inflammatory properties into a new line of nutraceutical supplement products to better serve the growing global demand for cannabinoid-enabled benefits. The two companies identified Lygos’ CBG as the first cannabinoid because it is pure, THC-free and environmentally sustainable.

“We are excited to work with Lygos and leverage its proprietary cannabinoid production platform to make a line of innovative consumer products,” said Dave Neundorfer, CEO of Open Book Extracts. “OBX and Lygos share a vision of creating the most consistent, pure and safe cannabinoid products on the market. Lygos’ production technology now gives us access to any cannabinoid, even rare cannabinoids, which will enable us to enter new markets with high-quality products in the future.”

“Together with OBX, we are poised to transform the traditional nutraceutical market with these new, next-generation CBG-based supplements,” said Eric Steen, PhD, CEO of Lygos. “Our modular production platform enables us to produce a wide range of cannabinoids for different applications. We will continue to join forces with industry leaders, such as OBX, that are known for delivering high-quality consumer products.”

About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is a cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry’s true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina’s Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is positioned to be the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. OBX Asia, with its headquarters in Hong Kong, provides strategic guidance and on-the-ground support for our Asia customers.

About Lygos

Lygos has created a full-stack biological engineering platform focused on organic acid specialty ingredients, health & wellness ingredients, including cannabinoids and bio-monomers. Lygos’ sustainable, bio-based chemicals replace expensive, environmentally degrading alternatives from traditional industrial suppliers, enabling customers to create better, safer products with value-added performance. For more information, visit www.lygos.com and follow us @LygosBiotech.

