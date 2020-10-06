Nectar Broadens Global Partner Community with Iron Bow Technologies, eleven and United MakGroup

JERICHO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nectar Services Corp., the leader in the development and deployment of proactive unified communications monitoring and performance management software for the voice, video and collaboration market, today announced that it is expanding its partner community with three new solution providers—Iron Bow Technologies, eleven and United MakGroup. These partnerships will deliver advanced unified communications (UC) and contact center network monitoring and diagnostic solutions to enterprises across the globe and help them optimize the customer experience.

“We’ve seen great momentum over the past year in growing our partner community, adding some of the most experienced solution providers in the world. This expansion is helping ensure that enterprises are able to access the best communications tools and deliver the best customer experience available,” said Ken Archer, Chief Revenue Officer, Nectar. “Each of our new partners offers new expertise into advanced UC and contact center technologies, and we welcome them to our community.”

Iron Bow Technologies is a Cisco partner offering market-leading IT solutions to government, commercial and healthcare enterprises. It partners with solution providers like Nectar to harness powerful technology that will help its clients better manage the network, reduce operating costs, mitigate risk and grow revenue.

“We’re excited about the new partnership we’ve formed with Nectar. In today’s market our customers are challenged in managing their ever-changing network infrastructure to support the remote workforce and increased demands placed on the network. We see an incredible opportunity to help our clients navigate these challenges with Nectar’s innovative platform offerings, which provide our customers with real-time data decision making,” said Bill Saltenberger, GM for Commercial and SLED Sales at Iron Bow Technologies.

eleven provides business transformation services and contact center software to deliver technical and operational support to enterprises across the world. eleven is Genesys’ largest independent partner in EMEA and significantly growing its reach in the UK and Ireland.

“Our desire is to help our customers excel in customer experience by providing the most superior consultancy services and contact center software the market has to offer,” said Albert Keating, CEO at eleven. “We can better accomplish this goal with Nectar’s unique platform offerings, and we look forward to collaborating more in the future.”

United MakGroup Technologies is a leading Systems Integrator and Nectar channel partner based in the Middle East, and recently won an IPC Global Channel Partner Award for Best Service & Customer Experience. United MakGroup’s core expertise lies in banking and financial services, contact centers, telecoms, oil and gas companies, public safety and security organizations whose network environments demand highly flexible, responsive and reliable technology. Nectar helps United MakGroup better monitor mission-critical networks and diagnose issues before they have a chance to impact customer experience or the success of the business.

“Our business is focused on providing unmatched support and service because our clients run networks that cannot afford downtime,” said Hans van Loon, Alliance Manager at United MakGroup. “Nectar is the right partner for us because it places the same level of importance on customer support while providing established UC, MS Teams and contact center diagnostics, analytics and testing capabilities that our clients require. Together we will make sure our clients networks continue to run smoothly.”

