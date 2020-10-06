Minute Media Selects Triton Digital to Power Its Podcast Monetization Strategy

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, and Minute Media, a leading global technology and digital publishing platform, announced today that Minute Media has selected Triton’s powerful suite of podcast technology to power the delivery, monetization, and measurement of its podcast content.

Through this partnership, Minute Media will utilize Triton’s enterprise podcast platform, Omny Studio, to unify the hosting of their 90+ global sports podcasts, including The Players’ Tribune show, Knuckleheads (hosted by retired NBA stars Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles) as well as interviews with sports media insiders by The Big Lead as well as fanbase-specific podcasts created by the FanSided and 90min teams.

Additionally, Minute Media will use Omny to distribute and promote their sports content to audiences across a wide range of devices and platforms, including mobile phones, smart speakers, social networks, and more.

Minute Media will also leverage Triton’s ad server to dynamically insert highly targeted audio ads into their streams. Further, Minute Media will use Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service to measure their listening audience, and Triton’s programmatic audio marketplace and audio SSP to make their podcast inventory available to media buyers around the world through both open and private marketplace deals.

“We are thrilled to partner with Triton, as they offer the most reliable, intuitive, and efficient suite of podcast technology in the marketplace today,” said Ron Petty, Global Director, Programmatic & AdTech Partnerships at Minute Media. “Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement data will enable us to analyze our total listening audience across our premium publishing brands, providing us with valuable insight into our most engaging shows which will help inform our content creation as well as our advertising strategies moving forward.”

“We are pleased to provide Minute Media with the technology and data necessary to support their podcast strategy,” said John Rosso, President of Market Development at Triton Digital. “We look forward to helping Minute Media streamline the hosting, delivery, and promotion of their content, while generating meaningful advertising revenue.”

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 45 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About Minute Media

Minute Media is a leading media and technology brand focused on two main pillars—platform and content. Minute Media’s platform serves as the company’s foundation, powering its content as well as enabling the evolution of other market-leading digital media brands. To date, Minute Media’s owned and operated destinations include The Players’ Tribune, 90min, DBLTAP, Mental Floss, FanSided and The Big Lead.