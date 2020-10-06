Prairie Heritage Seeds Partners with ProjectLine for SAP® Business One Implementation

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProjectLine Solutions Inc. (www.projectline.ca), a leading ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) implementation and support partner for small and mid-size businesses, announces Prairie Heritage Seeds Organics Inc. (phsorganics.com) as its newest customer. With customers across Canada, ProjectLine will be delivering the SAP Business One implementation project from its Saskatoon, SK office.

Prairie Heritage Seeds is working to provide healthier food alternatives through sustainable agriculture. Starting as a Saskatchewan family farm, they have grown to be an international leader within the organic grain industry.

To continue growing the business, Prairie Heritage Seeds was looking for an ERP solution that would simplify their processes and give them full product traceability. SAP Business One proved to be the best fit ERP solution to meet their needs and ease the transition for their team. As a pioneer in the ERP space, SAP Business One offers a stable, solid foundation for growth. “It’s a system being used by thousands of companies – SAP Business One simply has good credentials,” said Pierre Auclair, Business Development Manager at Prairie Heritage Seeds.

Working with a local ERP partner that understands agri-food business was important to Prairie Heritage Seeds. ProjectLine’s demonstrated understanding of the industry and approachable nature made for a good fit. “I was glad I found a company in Saskatchewan that had the knowledge of what’s going on in the farming world,” said Pierre.

“We’re excited to welcome Prairie Heritage Seeds to the ProjectLine family,” said Derin Hildebrandt, CEO, ProjectLine. “Their team values strong relationships, just as we do. We’re looking forward to partnering with them as they grow their business.”

About ProjectLine Solutions

We sell, implement and support best-in-class ERP software for small and mid-size businesses. We believe putting people first is the best way to make technology work for them. It’s a conviction that sets us apart. The shift to a new ERP system can be daunting and disruptive. But it doesn’t have to be. As an SAP gold partner since 2004, we know the system inside out. We ease the inevitable uncertainty that comes with an ERP project, helping our customers transition with the highest level of empathy, consideration and fit. Experience the human side of ERP. Visit www.projectline.ca to learn more.

About SAP Business One

SAP Business One is an ERP system designed specifically for small and mid-size businesses. It offers an easy-to-use, yet powerful, integrated system to support growth, providing transparency and instant visibility into operations. The solution helps companies manage their entire business across financials, sales, customer service and operations, while eliminating redundancy and improving efficiency. Customers have flexibility to extend the solution for industry-specific needs, with more than 500 pre-integrated solutions from local SAP partners.

SAP Business One is the registered trademark of SAP AG in Germany and several other countries.

All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.