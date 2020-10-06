Leading Entertainment Studio Jam City Announces First-Ever Mobile Game Partnership with McDonald’s

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entertainment studio Jam City announced today a first-ever mobile game partnership with McDonald’s Canada for their annual MONOPOLY® Coast to Coast game. Starting today, the famed golden arches are giving Canadians a chance to win* all kinds of cool prizes at more than 1,400 restaurants across Canada, including $300,000 in virtual giveaways from Jam City’s globally famous match-3 mobile game, Cookie Jam. To learn more about this year’s game and the millions of prizes available to win* go to mcdpromotion.ca.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with McDonald’s on this iconic promotion,” said Sam Notowitz, Vice President of Business Development, Jam City. "The combination of great food, fun games and exciting Cookie Jam prizes could not be sweeter. Every day, Cookie Jam is enjoyed by millions of mobile game players around the world, who appreciate the game’s deliciously rich game play and design. This partnership not only introduces McDonald’s customers to the game, but the digital prizing allows McDonald’s to reward customers in a fun and innovative way.”

Cookie Jam has more than 150 million downloads worldwide. Click here to download.

*No purch. rqd. Open to residents of Canada. Game pieces avail. Oct. 6 – Nov. 9/2020 or while supplies last. Prize claim deadline: Nov. 30/2020. 1 in 5 chances to win at the outset of Game, mostly food prizes. Available prizes diminish and chances of winning change as prizes are claimed. Correct answer to skill-testing question rqd. See O_cial Rules at participating McDonald’s restaurants in Canada or at mcdpromotion.ca for prize and redemption info, entry details, odds, deadlines, eligibility and more. Internet access rqd. to redeem some prizes. MONOPOLY is a trademark of Hasbro and used with permission. © 1935, 2020 Hasbro. All rights reserved. ©2020 McDonald’s The Golden Arches Design, ® and MD – use of these trademarks is licensed from McDonald’s Corporation.

About Jam City

Jam City is an award-winning mobile entertainment studio providing unique and deeply engaging games that appeal to a broad global audience. Led by CEO Chris DeWolfe, former MySpace co-founder and CEO, and COO Josh Yguado, former 20th Century Fox executive, Jam City is the creative powerhouse behind some of the highest-grossing and most enduring mobile games. Jam City's global franchise Cookie Jam has generated more than half a billion dollars, and Panda Pop has more than 140 million downloads to date. The company also is the go-to studio for Hollywood, having developed immersive, narrative-rich mobile games around iconic entertainment brands. The company's popular RPG game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery was the #1 game in more than 40 countries at its launch in April 2018. Jam City has nine studios located in Los Angeles (HQ), Berlin, Buenos Aires, Bogotá, Burbank, Cedar Falls, San Diego, San Francisco, and Toronto.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canadians welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving close to three million guests every day. Together with our franchisees, we proudly employ nearly 100,000 people from coast-to-coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent entrepreneurs. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada visit McDonalds.ca.