ExaGrid Reports Continued Momentum with Strong Quarter Ending Q3-2020

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExaGrid®, the industry’s only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that it hit its plan for the quarter ending September 30, 2020 and added over 100 new customers in the quarter. The results included a record 27 new customers with initial six-figure purchases and one existing customer with a seven-figure purchase.

“Customers have less viable options for backup storage,” said Bill Andrews, CEO and President of ExaGrid. “Low-cost primary storage disk is too expensive for longer-term retention due to the amount of retention copies required. Inline scale-up deduplication appliances, such as Dell EMC Data Domain, are slow for backups and restores due to an inline deduplication process, don’t scale due to a scale-up storage architecture, and are expensive. The market is increasingly seeing both the performance and cost advantages of ExaGrid’s Tiered Backup Storage.”

Partner and Product Highlights in Q3-2020

Record ASP (average selling price) as ExaGrid continues to move up market.

Strength in all 3 markets: Americas, EMEA and APAC.

Continued sales with upper mid-market to enterprise organizations that use Veeam ® Software, Commvault ® , Veritas ® NetBackup, Oracle RMAN Direct and other enterprise backup applications. ExaGrid support over 25 backup applications and utilities.

Continued growth in providing backup storage for both Commvault and Veritas NetBackup accounts.

Shipment of version 6.0 with a greatly improved user interface, improved reporting and an innovative and revolutionary approach to ransomware recovery with the new Retention Time-Lock feature.

“We are replacing low-cost primary storage disk from Dell, HPE, and NTAP behind Commvault and Veeam, as ExaGrid is far less expensive for longer-term retention. We are also consistently replacing Dell EMC Data Domain and HPE StoreOnce inline scale-up deduplication appliances,” Andrews said.

Backing up to low-cost disk is fast for backups and restores, however, with longer term retention, the amount of disk required becomes extremely expensive. To reduce the amount of disk for long-term retention, deduplication appliances reduce the amount of storage and cost, however the deduplication is performed inline on the way to the disk which slows down backups to about one-third the performance of disk. Also, the data is only stored in deduplicated format resulting in extremely slow restores and VM boots as the data has to be reassembled, or rehydrated, for each request. In addition, deduplication appliances are scale-up storage which only adds storage capacity as data grows resulting in backup windows that continue to grow as data grows, expensive forklift upgrades and forced product obsolescence.

ExaGrid is different by providing tiered backup storage with a front-end disk-cache Landing Zone, the Performance Tier, which writes data directly to disk for the fastest backups, and restores directly from disk for the fastest restores and VM boots. The long-term retention data is tiered to a deduplicated data repository, the Retention Tier, to reduce the amount of retention storage and resulting cost. This two-tiered approach provides the fastest backup and restore performance with lowest cost storage efficiency.

In addition, ExaGrid provides a scale-out architecture where appliances are simply added as data grows. Each appliance includes processor, memory and network ports, so as data grows, all resources required are available to maintain a fixed-length backup window. This scale-out storage approach eliminates expensive forklift upgrades, and allows for mixing appliances of different sizes and models in the same scale-out system which eliminates product obsolescence while protecting IT investments up front and over time.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides tiered backup storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid’s Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The retention repository offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid’s scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and why they now spend significantly less time on backup in our customer success stories.

