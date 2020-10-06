ClearSale Becomes Shopify Plus Certified App Program Partner

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global fraud protection leader, ClearSale (https://www.clear.sale), has been named a Shopify Plus Certified App Partner, providing advanced fraud technology support to high-growth volume merchants on the leading omni-channel commerce platform. ClearSale has a track record of providing emerging enterprise merchants with innovative fraud services paired with the world’s largest internal analyst team. Shopify Plus merchants will receive protection against fraud and false declines through a seamless integration with their e-commerce store.

“We’re excited to be included in the Shopify Plus Certified App Partner program,” said Rafael Lourenco, EVP of ClearSale. “ClearSale’s fraud protection helps merchants of every size, but increased sales volume also means increased potential for risk. Shopify Plus merchants require a streamlined solution that ensures they can avoid the challenges associated with fraudulent charges and false declines. As a global fraud provider, ClearSale can help protect these merchants, no matter where they do business.”

The challenges from the last year have brought out many first-time online shoppers, causing an increase in false declines. Combined with a potentially unprecedented holiday season on the horizon, large e-commerce sellers need flexible fraud protection that will protect their businesses while allowing good transactions to flow through. ClearSale will be offering Shopify Plus merchants options in service level and pricing to meet their specific needs.

“The Shopify Plus Certified App program is designed to meet the advanced requirements of the world’s fastest growing brands,” said Loren Padelford, GM Shopify Plus. “We’re happy to welcome ClearSale to the program, bringing their insight and experience in fraud to the Plus merchant community.”

ClearSale offers the most complete e-commerce fraud protection, combining cutting-edge statistical technology with the world's largest team of specialized fraud analysts for a balanced, comprehensive, real-world approach. Trusted by over 3,000 customers worldwide and touting a 99% retention rate, ClearSale is the first company to offer chargeback guarantees and the largest company focused on global card-not-present fraud prevention. ClearSale helps businesses prevent fraudulent chargebacks without interfering with the online shopping experience. As a result, clients can sell more, safely, even in dynamic or challenging international markets.