Hedberg Supply Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

ROSWELL, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today that Hedberg Supply, the landscape supplies product division of Hedberg Aggregates, has joined SiteOne. Hedberg Supply is the largest supplier of hardscapes products in Minnesota and serves the Twin Cities with two locations focused on the distribution of hardscapes, nursery and landscape supplies to landscape professionals.

“Hedberg is a true market leader and a great fit with SiteOne as they expand our product lines in Minnesota into hardscapes and nursery to support our existing strong presence in irrigation and agronomics. This is in alignment with our mission to be the best full-line distributor to landscape professionals in all major U.S. and Canadian markets,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.

“Hedberg has a passionate and talented team focused on providing excellent quality, service and value to their customers, and we are excited to have them as part of our family. We are committed to delivering the best customer experience in the green industry and the combination of Hedberg and SiteOne brings us one step closer to achieving that goal,” said Black. “This is our eighth acquisition in 2020 as we continue to expand into new markets and increase the number of markets where we provide a full range of landscape products and services to our customers.”

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/