Kurn Hattin Homes for Children Pressured to Surrender License Amid Investigations of Abuse, Reports A Case for Women

WESTMINSTER, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In mid-September of this year, Kurn Hattin Homes for Children was pressured to give up its license to operate as a residential treatment facility after an investigation by the Department for Children and Families uncovered that the school failed to report instances of sexual abuse, reports A Case for Women.

And sadly, this investigation is only the tip of the iceberg. Dozens of former Kurn Hattin students have accused school staff and administrators of physical and sexual abuse, stretching back decades. According to documents associated with a pending lawsuit against Kurn Hattin, more than 60 children were allegedly assaulted by caregivers, administrators or peers at the school from the 1940s through 2019. Even worse, this is just one example of a systemic problem in these types of facilities across the country.

“While we are so glad to see something being done, it’s not enough,” said Susan Knape, founder of A Case for Women. “The accounts of abuse keep piling up, each more disturbing than the last. But now, survivors are stepping up and demanding Kurn Hattin be held accountable for covering up decades of horrendous abuse at the school. While we understand this can’t change what happened, it can help protect more children from being hurt.”

A Case for Women has an established history of helping educate men and women about their legal options for sexual abuse that occurred at institutions. ACFW helps expose systemic abuse inside such places and works to educate survivors about opportunities to hold those entities responsible through legal action. Whether the abuse was caused by Catholic clergy, a rideshare driver, a Boy Scout scoutmaster or another representative of a large organization, A Case for Women has stepped up to educate survivors about how to take their power back through legal action. To learn more about ACFW, visit https://www.acaseforwomen.com.

If you are a survivor of abuse that occurred at Kurn Hattin Homes for Children, contact A Case for Women now to learn how you can join the lawsuit at 866-488-4786 or at https://www.acaseforwomen.com/adv/kurn-hattin/.

