CAN Community Health Opens New HIV Clinic in Tarrant County

ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAN Community Health (CAN) is pleased to announce that it is adding a new health clinic in Arlington, TX delivering premier HIV medical care and services to patients regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay. Currently, more than 90,000 people are living with HIV in Texas. To address this growing public health need, CAN is opening a specialty care clinic to serve the Tarrant County community.

"We know that access to quality, affirming medical care can improve our health and wellness, reduce the spread of HIV, as well as create stability for those living and affected by HIV," expressed Richard E. Carlisle, President, and CEO. In addition to being an authorized Ryan White provider, CAN will also provide free and confidential HIV testing, PrEP services, free Hepatitis C testing and treatment, prevention, education and street outreach, linkage to care services, medical peer navigators, nPEP services, patient care coordination, transportation services, and telehealth services.

From its national headquarters in Sarasota, FL, CAN Community Health has been serving the needs of the Southeast United States for over 29 years. “We are excited to bring our continuum of care to Texas, especially the Tarrant County area, and provide services to those that need it most,” said Carlisle. CAN Community Health – Arlington, TX is located at 616 Matlock Centre Circle, Arlington, TX 76015. For more information about CAN Community Health and its services, visit cancommunityhealth.org/arlington/ or call (817) 693-1000.

ABOUT CAN COMMUNITY HEALTH

CAN Community Health has served the HIV community in Florida since 1991 with now 36 locations nationwide. It is continuing to expand by partnering and collaborating with local stakeholders to serve better those most impacted by HIV, Hepatitis C, STDs, and other diseases. Together with our partners, we raise awareness, overcome barriers to care and fight to end HIV stigma. For more information about CAN Community Health and its services, please call (844) 922-2777 or visit www.cancommunityhealth.org.