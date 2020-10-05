Fashwire Announces Partnership With 10.10 Shopping Festival, Benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--10.10 is an inaugural shopping festival that celebrates the consumer while supporting retail, fashion designers and philanthropy, centered around revitalizing the hard-hit retail sector while strategically keeping the consumer at the core of its objectives.

Powered by Coresight Research, Fashwire is proud to partner with the 10.10 Shopping Festival premiering October 9, 2020 to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. The 10.10 unique gamified retail experience, both online and in-store, engages the shopping consumer while driving traffic and forwarding innovative ideas for our brands. Fashwire's web and app-based fashion discovery global platform and shopping marketplace brings forward our portfolio of 300+ emerging and established designers across 33+ countries, in both the ready-to-wear and accessories space.

Fashwire further accelerates its philanthropic mission, FashGive, as it joins forces with likeminded retailers to incentivize early holiday shopping, increase consumer engagement and provide givebacks with philanthropic organizations.

Beginning October 1, 2020 until October 15, 2020, Fashwire will donate $0.50 for every download of the app (App Store and Google Play) to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: “Finding cures. Saving children.”

"The challenges facing the global fashion industry cannot be underestimated. Witnessing the deep effects this pandemic has had on retail was the driver behind partnering with Coresight Research for the 10.10 Shopping Festival," stated Fashwire CEO and Founder Kimberly Carney. “This is core to our mission. Donating $0.50 per download to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital gives Fashwire the incredible opportunity to leverage our powerful global marketplace of designers for a worthy cause."

The festival will enable shoppers to buy gifts for themselves and the people they love, while also giving back to the community. Fashwire’s participating designers are excited for new shopping opportunities which will benefit charitable causes. Fashwire’s designers will be presented in a curated global shop available instore, online and via the Fashwire mobile apps. These designers include Alivia, Amaya, aSady, Celeste Sol, Beulahstyle, CoFi Leathers, D-Luca, DEZEN, Elizabeth Moore, Elizabeth Reid, FELLER, Gigi New York, Gold & Honey, Kaanas, Milwaukee Boot, Modern Tie, Mona Assemi, Moral Code, Rafe New York, Rebecca Nadler, Redd Accessories, Royal Nomad, Rossario George, Rubin Singer, Shannon Koszyk, Suzanna Dai and Valeria Amaral. Our international brands are now jumping in as they see the value of marrying early holiday shopping and philanthropic giving. Those include Andrew & Cole from Switzerland, Maneesha Ruia from India, Mantari from Peru and MURMUR from Romania.

“Fashwire is excited to be a partner with Coresight Research for its launch of the 10.10 Shopping Festival,” stated Fashwire Vice President of Communications Sebrie Springs. “Fashwire has a relentless focus on opening new doors for our 300+ global designer base and 10.10 presents a great opportunity for designers and apparel retailers who may have experienced declines in sales earlier in the year.”

About Fashwire:

Fashwire’s global platform provides its portfolio of 300+ designers from more than 30+ countries vital insight into consumer shopping behavior patterns on the popularity of new collections and future products. A two-sided marketplace, Fashwire is a B2B data hub to navigate consumer demand and increase profitability. For Consumers, Fashwire’s B2C shopping platform creates a compelling interactive experience by combining fun, immersive swipe voting with the ability to influence the designer instantly. Giving designers real-time valuable insights through a fun and seamless experience for users is what makes Fashwire the digital front runner in real-time consumer global business intelligence. The company has raised $2.5M to date and is backed by a range of all-star private angel investors. For more information, visit Fashwire at www.fashwire.com. You can find us on social by liking Fashwire on Facebook an following Fashwire on Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Twitter and TikTok.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital:

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children. ® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About Coresight Research:

Coresight Research is a research and advisory firm specializing in retail and technology. Established in 2018 by leading global retail analyst Deborah Weinswig, the firm is headquartered in New York, with offices in London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Mangalore (India). The firm provides data-driven analysis and strategic advisory to clients including retailers, brands, enterprise technology companies, accelerators and more. In addition to being renowned for its breadth and depth of research, Coresight Research is known for its expertise in the China market, helping clients with market entry and cross-border e-commerce strategies. Coresight Research is also known for its Innovator Intelligence platform, consisting of a vast network of technology entrepreneurs that it actively cultivates through events, mentorship, and regularly updated report coverage. For more information, visit www.coresight.com.

