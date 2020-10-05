100+ Mayors, Local Leaders Join Gov. Newsom in Opposing Proposition 21, the "Housing Freeze"

SACRAMENTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--More than 100 elected officials from throughout California today announced their opposition to Proposition 21, the November measure that opponents say will reduce affordable housing in the state and require cuts in community services.

The comprehensive list of officials includes County Supervisors, Mayors, City Council Members, city clerks and board members. They note that the independent Legislative Analyst’s Office (LAO) notes that Prop 21 could result in a decline in property values which in turn will result in the potential loss of tax revenue. Prop 21 also could result in “tens of millions of dollars per year” in increased costs to local government.

“Proposition 21 will make California’s housing crisis even worse,” notes Tom Bannon, Chief Executive Officer of the California Apartment Association and Californians for Responsible Housing, the campaign opposing the ballot measure. “No one knows that more than our local leaders who know it will lead to cuts and services and millions of new costs at a time when our communities can least afford it.”

Local officials opposed to Prop 21 include:

Supervisor Brett Frazier, County of Madera

Board Chair Candace Anderson, County of Contra Costa

Supervisor Chuck Winn, County of San Joaquin

Supervisor Curt Hagman, County of San Bernardino

Supervisor David Canepa, County of San Mateo

Supervisor David Rogers, County of Madera

Supervisor Don Wagner, County of Orange

Supervisor Ernest "Buddy" Mendes, County of Fresno

Supervisor Jim DeMartini, County of Stanislaus

Supervisor Kevin Jeffries, County of Riverside

Board Chair Kristin Olsen, County of Stanislaus

Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, County of Orange

Supervisor Miguel Villapudua, County of San Joaquin

Supervisor Nathan Magsig, County of Fresno

Supervisor Richard Valle, County of Kings

Supervisor Steve Brandau, County of Fresno

Supervisor Terry Withrow, County of Stanislaus

Supervisor Tom Patti, County of San Joaquin

Mayor Adrian Fine, City of Palo Alto

Mayor Art Bennett, City of Chino Hills

Mayor Bill Zimmerman, City of Menifee

Mayor Bob Magee, City of Lake Elsinore

Mayor Christine Shea, City of Irvine

Mayor Dustin Nigg, City of Wildomar

Mayor Emily Beach, City of Burlingame

Mayor Gene Wunderlich, City of Murrieta

Mayor Glenn Miller, City of Indio

Mayor Harry Sidhu, City of Anaheim

Mayor Jennifer Fitzgerald, City of Fullerton

Mayor Kevin Faulconer, City of San Diego

Mayor Kuldip Thusu, City of Dinuba

Mayor Larry McCallon, City of Highland

Mayor Laurie Davies, City of Laguna Niguel

Mayor Lee Brand, City of Fresno

Mayor Linda Evans, City of La Quinta

Mayor Mark Murphy, City of Orange

Mayor Richard Bailey, City of Coronado

Mayor Robert Pacheco, City of Walnut

Mayor Sharon Springer, City of Burbank

Mayor Tom Butt, City of Richmond

Mayor Victor Lopez, City of Orange Grove

Mayor Dr. Yxstian Gutierrez, City of Moreno Valley

Vice Mayor Brian Johsz, City of Chino Hills

Vice Mayor Charles Stone, City of Belmont

Vice Mayor Francisco Ramirez, City of Hanford

Mayor Pro-Tem Linda Krupa, City of Hemet

Councilmember Alan Wapner, City of Ontario

Councilmember Anthony Phan, City of Milpitas

Councilmember Ara Najarian, City of Glendale

Councilmember Armando Longeria, City of Dinuba

Councilmember Art Brieno, City of Hanford

Councilmember Barbara Delgleize, City of Huntington Beach

Councilmember Bill Jahn, City of Big Bear Lake

Councilmember Bill Ruh, City of Montclair

Councilmember Bill Velto, City of Upland

Councilmember Carla J. Thornton, City of Moreno Valley

Councilmember Catherine Carlton, City of Menlo Park

Councilmember Chris Ward, City of San Diego

Councilmember Clint Lorimore, City of Eastvale

Councilmember Dan Parra, City of Fowler

Councilmember Debra Jones, City of Victorville

Councilmember Dereck Timm, City of Scotts Valley

Councilmember Dion Bracco, City of Gilroy

Councilmember Emilio "Joey" Morales, City of Dinuba

Councilmember Emily Gabel-Luddy, City of Burbank

Councilmember Espi Sandoval, City of Kerman

Councilmember Freddy Valdez, City of Firebaugh

Councilmember Garry Bredefeld, City of Fresno

Councilmember Gabe Quinto, City of El Cerrito

Councilmember Greg Tanaka, City of Palo Alto

Councilmember Gustav Larsson, City of Sunnyvale

Councilmember Jeremy Smith, City of Canyon Lake

Councilmember Jim Avalos, City of Selma

Councilmember Jim Reed, City of Scotts Valley

Councilmember John Lee, City of Los Angeles

Councilmember John Sawyer, City of Santa Rosa

Councilmember John Trujillo, City of Selma

Councilmember Johnny Khamis, City of San Jose

Councilmember Karlee Meyer, City of Hemet

Councilmember Kelly Seyarto, City of Murrieta

Councilmember Larry Carr, City of Morgan Hill

Councilmember Larry Smith, City of Calimesa

Councilmember Martin Devine, City of Hanford

Councilmember Mason Fong, City of Sunnyvale

Councilmember Michael Posey, City of Huntington Beach

Councilmember Mike O'Neill, City of Pacifica

Councilmember Paul Canepa, City of Stockton

Councilmember Paul Resnikoff, City of Campbell

Councilmember Paula Devine, City of Glendale

Councilmember Peter Rogers, City of Chino Hills

Councilmember Ray Buenaventura, City of Daly City

Councilmember Renee Golder, City of Santa Cruz

Councilmember Rich Waterman, City of Campbell

Councilmember Robert Torres, City of Pomona

Councilmember Steve Sanchez, City of La Quinta

Councilmember Tim Goodrich, City of Torrance

Councilmember Tim Shaw, City of La Habra

Councilmember Trevor O'Neil, City of Anaheim

Councilmember Victoria Baca, City of Moreno Valley

Councilmember Victoria Muela Martinez, City of El Monte

Councilmember Wayne Lee, City of Millbrae

Councilmember Whitney Benzian, City of Coronado

In addition to these local officials, Proposition 21 is opposed by Governor Gavin Newsom. Major senior, veterans, affordable housing, and labor groups also have announced their opposition, along with nearly all of the state’s newspaper editorial boards.