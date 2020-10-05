IDEMIA and Resa Airport Data Systems Were Chosen by VINCI Airports to Come up With a World First: A Wholly Contactless and Biometrics-Based Passenger Experience in Lyon Saint-Exupéry Airport

COURBEVOIE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A world first, remote smartphone-based passenger biometric registration gives passengers a smoother and contactless experience from ID registration until they board. Passenger faces - a genuine Open Sesame throughout the airport - are recorded at home on Mona, Lyon Airport’s smartphone app. Having registered in advance, passengers can put their travel documents away as they pass unhindered through the airport.

Passenger registration is secured by a biometric match between their smartphone-based face and scans of their ID document and boarding card. This totally accurate and reliable identity management system that IDEMIA has perfected lets passengers speed through all identity control points.

RESA’s latest automatic and biometric compact gate dubbed Major eGate, which caters for disabled people too, comes with an integrated camera so that passengers can pass through to the security restricted area and then board their plane based merely on facial recognition.

IDEMIA’s system is universal, secure and works on all airline systems thanks to RESA’s IATA-certified CUPPS system. This will be available at Lyon Airport for Transavia and TAP flights to Portugal.

While this new service is subject to formal CNIL1 approval, to date CNIL has recommended it to safeguard passenger data and rights.

IDEMIA Executive VP Identity and Public Safety Philippe Barreau said: “As biometric security solutions expert, we are thrilled to deliver a world first alongside our customers Vinci Airports and Lyon Airport and our partner RESA. This trial harnesses contactless biometric technology that gives users an unrivaled airport experience without letting up one jot on security. This bears out our capacity to constantly innovate to safeguard passenger trust and help pave the way for even smoother and more secure future travel.”

RESA CEO Renaud Willard said: “Current covid restrictions forced us to rethink how to take care of passengers and their interactions with airport security staff and equipment. The biometric trial underway at Lyon Airport was made possible by French industrial collaboration, whereby hi-tech saved the day despite the current pandemic and economic crisis. We have shown here that passengers can pass through airport checks fully contactless and without handing over paper documents while shoring up security to boot.”

Vinci Airports France & Americas Area Director Valérie Vesque-Jeancard said: “We are thrilled to launch MONA today, a world first, at a time when airports need game-changing innovations so they can give passengers an even safer, more enjoyable and personalized experience. I warmly congratulate all staff involved including IDEMIA and RESA people, who managed to overcome tough restrictions these last few months and deliver a great trial in barely a year.”

IDEMIA provides both rapid and safe passenger flow solutions to countless airports around the world and manages 30-plus government border control programs. In 2017, IDEMIA installed a facial recognition-based biometric ID control system in Terminal 4 of Singapore’s Changi Airport, from baggage check-in right through to aircraft boarding, including going airside and border crossing. The Company has regularly conducted facial recognition technology trials to make boarding smoother.

RESA’s expertise lies in introducing biometric technology to authenticate airport security staff, who need to connect to airport IT systems. RESA is currently engaged in introducing such technology on top of existing passenger airport systems. Previously, the firm has conducted several pilot tests including in Singapore and Paris airports.

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With close to 15,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter

About RESA

Backed by 30 years of experience and 1,000-plus software programs installed in 62 countries, RESA is one of the world’s top airport and airline systems developers.

The firm is an innovative Vendée-based small business that develops, sells and maintains a broad range of integrated software covering all airport system needs, including passenger check-in and boarding, baggage tracing and reconciliation, passenger tracking, automatic gates, self-service kiosks and biometrics, flight management, resource allocation, billing, statistics, business intelligence and messaging.

__________________________________

1 France’s national authority responsible for data privacy