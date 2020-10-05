Oticon Names Finalists for the 22nd Annual Oticon Focus on People Awards

SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Oticon, Inc. unveiled its 12 finalists for the 2020 Oticon Focus on People Awards, a national program that honors inspiring students, adults, and advocates with hearing loss, and the hearing care practitioners who empower their patients to advocate for themselves and others. From New York City to Vermillion, South Dakota, this year’s finalists are making a difference in communities across the United States.

Created in 1997, the Oticon Focus on People Awards has honored nearly 300 outstanding individuals who demonstrate that hearing loss does not inhibit a person’s ability to make a difference. The program is a central part of Oticon’s mission to raise awareness, increase opportunities, and deliver life-changing hearing technology to people with hearing loss.

This year’s finalists include inspiring students, determined adults, and pioneering hearing care professionals who have gone above and beyond in their care for their patients. The 2020 Oticon Focus on People Awards finalists include:

Student – Owen Chapman of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; Wyllow MacLaren of Cleveland, Tennessee; Sara Rodriguez of San Antonio, Texas

Adult – Matt Deller of Sun City, Arizona; Matt Hay of Westfield, Indiana; Narita Snead of Richmond, Virginia

Advocacy – Sherry Ball of Fall Branch, Tennessee; Jerry A. Bergman of New York, New York; Dylan M. Rafaty of Plano, Texas

Practitioner – Sheri Mello, Au.D. of Raleigh, North Carolina; Jessica Messersmith, Ph.D. of Vermillion, South Dakota; Kristina Sheehan, Au.D. of Fort Wayne, Indiana

“Oticon’s life-changing technology creates endless opportunities for people with hearing loss,” said Nancy Palmere, Director of Consumer Marketing and Public Relations for Oticon, Inc. “This year’s Focus on People Awards finalists are proof of that. They’ve supported their communities during challenging times and confronted outdated stereotypes to become powerful role models for people with hearing loss. We hope you’ll join us in recognizing their work and achievements as hearing loss champions by casting your vote.”

Online voting for the Oticon Focus on People Awards is open now through Nov. 16, 2020, and winners will be announced in January.

First place winners in the Student, Adult, and Advocacy categories will receive a pair of new Oticon hearing aids. In addition, first place winners in each of the four categories will receive a donation to the charity of their choice. All finalists will receive a cash prize.

To learn more about the Oticon Focus on People Awards and to vote for your favorites, visit www.Oticon.com/FOP.

