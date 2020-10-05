CURE Media Group Expands Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program With the Addition of the Livestrong Foundation

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CURE Media Group, which reaches more than 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers across an industry-leading multimedia platform devoted solely to cancer updates and research, today announced it has added Livestrong to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

“We could not be happier to be working with the Livestrong Foundation,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE Media Group. “The foundation does an incredible job helping cancer patients through the treatment journey and we are proud to have Livestrong as a partner.”

Livestrong is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation dedicated to helping cancer survivors and their loved ones. The foundation puts patients and survivors first and treats the person emotionally, physically and practically. Livestrong’s goal is to ensure person-centered care and to help patients navigate the overwhelming process of dealing with cancer.

“Strong partnerships enable and empower Livestrong to fund powerful programs and services that improve the lives of cancer survivors,” said Livestrong VP of marketing and communication, Keith Peterson. “We’re thrilled to team up with CURE to make as much reliable, trusted information available to our community of survivors and supporters as possible.”

The SAP program is a community of advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions that foster collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, CURE Media Group will work with Livestrong to share information and support the different cancer communities they support.

For more information about CURE Media Group’s SAP program, click here.

For more information about Livestrong, click here.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as “CURE Connections®”; a series of widely attended live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches more than 1 million readers; as well as the dynamic website for oncology nurses, OncNursingNews.com, and its companion publication, Oncology Nursing News® journal. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About the Livestrong Foundation

For nearly 25 years, the Livestrong Foundation has served people affected by cancer, identifying the areas where patients and survivors aren’t supported, then investing in advocacy, programs and services that address their needs. As a result, today, more survivors are receiving the care they deserve. In 2020, Livestrong kicked off a new era of service, re-committing to exploring the new frontier in cancer care, where resources are lacking, and investing in new ways to fill those gaps.