CPACharge and TaxDome Release New Integration with Mobile, Remote Access Capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Managing an accounting practice or CPA firm online has changed from an option to a necessity in the current pandemic. That’s why the vertical-specific technology companies CPACharge and TaxDome partnered recently to help accounting professionals better manage their businesses in the cloud and increase cash flow. Both companies are pleased to announce that their full-featured software integration is now available to meet the increasing technology needs of solo to mid-market firms.

CPACharge provides easy-to-use, secure online credit card, debit card and eCheck (ACH) payment processing designed specifically for CPAs. It’s a modern payment tool, with competitive rates that can be used alone or in combination with other popular products such as TaxDome.

TaxDome is a top-rated all-in-one solution for tax and accounting professionals to manage their practice. With features including project management, client portal, mobile app, unlimited e-signatures, CRM, website, unlimited document Storage, and more, firms are able to offer their clients an integrated, custom-branded user experience. And now professional accountants have a tailored payments solution in CPACharge embedded inside TaxDome that enables clients to pay for professional services anytime, anywhere.

“By providing a seamless integration, a seamless flow of data between CPACharge and TaxDome, professionals can build more resiliency into their business practices,” said Tom West, CEO of CPACharge. “Now is the time to move your CPA firm to the cloud and start getting paid via credit cards, so you can collect more of what you’ve earned.”

Benefits of this integration to customers include:

CPACharge’s PCI Level 1 compliant technology (the highest level there is)

5-star customer support via email, phone and chat and “white glove” onboarding

Smarter invoicing with automatic reconciliation and customizable reporting options

“At TaxDome our goal is to eliminate some of the manual tasks for accountants, saving them time and money,” said Ilya Radzinsky, co-founder of TaxDome. “That’s why this partnership with CPACharge is so critical to helping professionals manage their modern firms, and gain efficiencies.”

Applying for an account through CPACharge can be completed online in minutes and there are no set-up costs or long-term contracts. Read more about TaxDome’s and CPACharge’s integrated offering at cpacharge.com/partners/taxdome.

About CPACharge

CPACharge, an AffiniPay solution, is an online payment technology developed specifically for CPA firms, giving professionals a secure way to accept credit, debit and eCheck payments. AffiniPay is headquartered in Austin, Texas and offers a modern payment gateway that integrates with more than 30 software solutions and is trusted by 150,000 professionals. CPACharge is offered as a Member Discount Partner by the AICPA and recommended by many other CPA societies. Visit cpacharge.com to learn more.

About TaxDome

TaxDome is an all-in-one software solution for tax and accounting professionals to manage their practice smarter, faster, and more affordably. Top-rated with 500+ reviews on Capterra with a score of 4.8/5, TaxDome features include Project Management, Invoicing, Client Portal, Mobile App, E-Signatures, Website, Document Storage, and more. Join a live daily demo with Q&A at www.taxdome.com/demo.