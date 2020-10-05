MBS Highway Announces Significant Equity Investment From Integrity Growth Partners

HOLMDEL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MBS Highway, a leading provider of mortgage technology solutions, announced today that it received a significant equity investment from Integrity Growth Partners (“IGP”).

MBS Highway provides the leading intelligence and sales effectiveness platform built specifically for mortgage lenders, and is currently used by over 25,000 industry professionals and over 200 corporate lenders (banks, credit unions, and direct mortgage lenders). The end-to-end platform provides its customers with comprehensive market intelligence, robust analytical tools, and automated marketing solutions to help mortgage originators improve the rate at which they convert prospective borrowers into mortgage applicants, increasing revenue and improving overall productivity.

The capital raise represents the company’s first outside investment after nearly eight years of strong organic growth and profitability.

“This strategic partnership with IGP represents a huge endorsement of our business, our technology, and our mission to be the mortgage industry’s trusted source for market intelligence and sales effectiveness tools, increasing the value loan officers bring to potential home buyers during the mortgage application process,” said Barry Habib, Founder and CEO of MBS Highway.

Habib continued, “What we have accomplished without external funding is a testament to our highly dedicated team. As we continued to scale, we knew bringing on a partner would help us achieve our next phase of growth. I quickly knew IGP was the right partner for us; they bring much more than capital to the table. With this partnership, we will continue to invest in our team and product, and further drive productivity, efficiency, and conversions for more and more loan officers.”

“We are thrilled to lead the first institutional investment in MBS Highway and to partner with Barry and the amazing MBS team. MBS has built an impeccable reputation within the mortgage industry; we are very impressed with the company’s sustained success, and are incredibly excited to be a part of its next phase of growth,” said Doyl Burkett, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Integrity Growth Partners.

“MBS’ real-time market intelligence paired with analytical tools provides mortgage originators with a single platform to drive sales effectiveness and efficiency,” said Ryan Anderson, Principal of Integrity Growth Partners. “Given this clear and necessary value proposition, MBS is uniquely positioned to accelerate its position in the market and expand its leading product line, and we look forward to helping them achieve this.”

Integrity Growth Partners led the investment in MBS Highway and was joined by Cohesive Capital Partners and other investors. As part of the transaction, Doyl Burkett, Ryan Anderson, and John Barber (Cohesive Capital Partners) will join the company’s board of directors alongside Barry Habib and Dan Habib (EVP of Sales, MBS Highway).

About MBS Highway

MBS Highway is a Holmdel, New Jersey-based mortgage intelligence and sales effectiveness platform that enables mortgage industry professionals to interpret, forecast, and leverage activity in the mortgage markets to drive value to potential homebuyers. MBS Highway offers exclusive information that mortgage professionals can rely on for ultimate relevance, speed, and precision. The Company aims to deliver products that enhance the value mortgage professionals can provide to existing and prospective customers, increasing their topline revenue and overall customer experience. For more information, visit www.mbshighway.com

About Integrity Growth Partners

Based in Los Angeles, Integrity Growth Partners is a growth private equity firm focused on investing in lower middle market software and tech-enabled services businesses led by exceptional management teams. IGP targets up to $30 million investments in high-growth companies with established products and business models, bringing to bear a differentiated combination of investing and operating experience. For more information, visit www.integritygp.com.