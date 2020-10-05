Mytrickortreat.com Launched to Offer a Safe Alternative to Traditional Trick-or-Treating

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A Pasadena, Calif., father has developed an innovative way for children to safely experience Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic, and even extend the spooky celebration throughout the month of October. Inspired by his 8-year-old son, Miles, Rob Mitchell has launched Halloweenville at www.mytrickortreat.com, an online destination where children can decorate their own page, complete activities and play games while safely accumulating candy from family and friends.

Having missed out on school, sports, birthday celebrations and more over the past six months, Mitchell and his wife decided it was time to create something special for Miles’ next occasion. With Halloween being one of their favorite holidays – even dressing up in a family theme every year – the Mitchells are providing a new twist on the favorite childhood pastime in a way that builds excitement while also providing fun activities to pass the time away from family and friends.

In Halloweenville, children can reveal their costumes, create their own avatar, play games such as Moto X3M Spooky Land, build their own scary Halloweenville and watch their personal trick-or-treat bag fill with candy. Family and friends are invited to purchase candy for virtual trick-or-treat bags using a private code, with snack size candy available in six different bundles. When their bag is full, parents can have it delivered to their home.

“Halloweenville is a safe space to celebrate Halloween during these unprecedented times,” said Mitchell. “Parents want a safe alternative to traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, and this not only provides that, but offers additional Halloween-focused activities to help children celebrate the holiday for a longer period of time. Miles is already excited to watch his virtual trick-or-treat bag fill up with candy and read messages from friends and family.”

Mitchell has formed My Treat Bag, LLC to help parents and children safely celebrate all occasions including birthdays, milestones and other holidays. Through the process of creating Halloweenville, it quickly became apparent to him that this format serves a purpose beyond one holiday.

“Parents and children are looking for new forms of positive interaction and entertainment with their close friends and family,” said Mitchell. “With or without COVID-19, many of us live busy lives or are separated by distance. My Treat Bag, LLC will offer an effective way to stay connected through all of life’s occasions and celebrate each other.”

Parents can register their children for Halloweenville online, at www.mytrickortreat.com. Once registered, children can begin creating their avatars and building their own Halloweenville using backgrounds, characters and props.