Azul 3D Announces Development Collaboration With DuPont

SKOKIE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3D-printing startup Azul 3D has formed an exclusive development collaboration with DuPont Electronics & Imaging to bring next-generation 3D printing technologies to the forefront of the electronic materials industry.

Azul’s high-area rapid printing (HARP™) technology uses a proprietary version of stereolithographic printing, a type of 3D printing that converts liquid plastic into solid objects using ultraviolet light. HARP prints vertically at speeds up to 18 inches per hour, and over vastly larger print areas than current commercial 3D printers.

“This collaboration with DuPont is very important to us. In addition to validating the industry-enabling capabilities of HARP, it showcases our ability to use it to transform aspects of the manufacturing sector,” said Chad Mirkin, Azul 3D cofounder and chair.

“Combining DuPont’s expertise with Azul 3D’s capabilities in 3D printing will be a powerful pathway for exploring new technology innovations,” said Nick Pugliano, business development director, DuPont Electronics & Imaging. “We’re looking forward to collaborating to meet emerging industry needs.”

HARP technology can produce vast quantities of large and complex parts with a variety of different materials. By utilizing the innate advantages of 3D printing with Azul’s breakthrough technology, products can be more rapidly fine-tuned and quickly transitioned to manufacture on-demand.

HARP, being developed for years, was first publicly disclosed in the journal Science late last year.

“We’re excited to get to work with DuPont’s visionary team and to move the field forward,” Walker added. “This is a great example of how HARP isn’t just competing with other technologies in niche applications— we’re fundamentally expanding the adoption of additive manufacturing into exciting and previously inaccessible applications.”

About DuPont Electronics & Imaging

DuPont Electronics & Imaging is a global supplier of materials and technologies serving the semiconductor, advanced chip packaging, circuit board, electronic and industrial finishing, display, and digital and flexographic printing industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies. More information about DuPont Electronics & Imaging can be found on their electronic solutions and image solutions websites.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Its employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety. More information can be found at http://www.dupont.com.

ABOUT AZUL 3D™

Azul 3D™ is a leading-edge 3D printing company that is transforming manufacturing. Initially invented and developed at Northwestern University, HARP™ allows one to print 3D structures from a wide pallet of materials. The initial printers based upon HARP™ are capable of manufacturing parts at production speeds, regardless of size, with a throughput dramatically outpacing its competitors and becoming competitive with injection molding. Azul 3D™ is enabling manufacturers to transition from prototype to mass-manufacturing on a single, streamlined production platform. In combination with its proprietary industrial-grade materials, it offers the opportunity for just-in-time mass production of diverse, highly customized products.