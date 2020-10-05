Edaptive Computing and OneSpin Launch Formal Verification Certification Program to Promote Best Practices for Meeting IC Integrity Standards

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edaptive Computing Inc. (ECI or Edaptive) and OneSpin Solutions today unveiled the OneSpin Formal Verification Certification Program to help organizations at the forefront of IC design gain the necessary knowledge and expertise to deliver functionally correct, safe, assured and secured electronics to the market. The program provides comprehensive training of formal methods theory, techniques and their application to real-world hardware designs using the OneSpin Design Verification 360 Solutions.

“Today’s complex and rapidly evolving electronics landscape creates a heavy burden on companies to effectively meet stringent IC integrity standards,” commented Raik Brinkmann, President and CEO of OneSpin. “Formal is a critical part of companies’ verification methodology and every company will benefit from having the expertise to match. We are pleased to be working with Edaptive to deliver this knowledge utilizing our unique technology that has been widely adopted and proven successful across the full spectrum of application areas.”

System on Chip (SoC) designs for 5G, IoT, AI, automotive, industrial, defense, and avionics have become incredibly complex. These designs are often heterogenous in nature, use programmable logic, and integrate a variety of cores, such as RISC-V. Due to the fact these designs are becoming far more flexible and customized leads to greater verification challenges. Companies can struggle to keep pace with the verification knowledge required to ensure their devices are fully verified from the outset and that they meet and continue to meet IC integrity standards throughout their products’ lifecycles.

“ECI is integrating and applying commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) verification tools and advanced techniques and methods to provide solutions for assured and secured microelectronics,” said Praveen Chawla, President and CTO of Edaptive. “Working with OneSpin will allow us to transfer our formal verification knowledge and expertise to organizations needing to verify IC design integrity.”

Curriculum to Meet Demand

This unique certification program consists of three levels of training: beginner, intermediate, and advanced. Hardware verification engineers, both new and experienced in formal, can expect to receive a comprehensive understanding of the theory behind formal methods as well as practical education for integrating formal into their own verification methodologies using real-world hardware designs. Classes will use OneSpin’s DV and EC 360 Formal Verification Solutions. Certification exams will be conducted following the completion of the individual courses.

Students will learn to:

Know when and how to apply formal verification to a design verification methodology, alongside directed testing and emulation

Develop appropriate constraints, covers, and assertions for sufficient design coverage

Apply metric-driven verification to obtain coverage metrics and how to incorporate them into design verification methodology

Work on a broad variety of design use cases

Operate within an automated, user-friendly, and state-of-the-art formal verification workflow

To learn more about the formal certification program, visit www.onespin.com/training/formal-training-and-certification or www.edaptive.com/formal-training/.

About OneSpin Solutions

OneSpin Solutions is a leading provider of certified IC integrity verification solutions for building functionally correct, safe, secure and trusted integrated circuits. These solutions are based on OneSpin's widely used formal verification technology and assure the integrity of SoCs, ASICs and FPGAs. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, OneSpin partners with leaders worldwide in automotive and industrial applications; defense; avionics; artificial intelligence and machine learning; consumer electronics; and communications. Its advanced solutions are well-suited for developing heterogeneous computing platforms, using programmable logic, and designing and integrating processor cores, such as RISC-V. OneSpin's customer-oriented commitment is fundamental to its growth and success. OneSpin: Assuring IC Integrity. Visit www.OneSpin.com to learn more.

About Edaptive Computing, Inc.

ECI applies mature software development processes and a high level of technical expertise to a diverse range of applications to optimize, assure, automate and integrate complex processes and systems. ECI combines in-depth experience in multiple technical disciplines with a wealth of commercial best practices to evaluate customer requirements and incisively develop and integrate robust applications to thoroughly meet them. Founded in 1997, ECI develops solutions in support of numerous DoD and commercial customers. Government customers include federal agencies such as the US Air Force, US Navy, US Army, Missile Defense Agency, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, National Science Foundation, and state and local agencies. Commercial customers include Fortune 500 companies such as Procter & Gamble, hospitals such as the Kettering Health Network, and Government Prime Contractors including Northrop Grumman, The Boeing Company, and Lockheed Martin.

ECI provides intelligent solutions enabling trusted and efficient systems and processes for:

Systems Engineering and Integration,

Machine Learning and Analytics,

Business Enterprise Systems, and

Cyber Security and Trusted Systems.

Find more information on ECI business and technical capabilities and career opportunities at www.edaptive.com.

