ION & IPN Solutions Collaborate with Annexus Health to Offer AssistPoint to Specialty Physician Practices

CARROLLTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, ION Solutions and IPN Solutions, both part of AmerisourceBergen, announced a collaboration with Annexus Health to offer AssistPoint to specialty physician practices. AssistPoint is a cloud-based software platform by Annexus Health that is designed to help physicians seamlessly offer financial assistance to patients after diagnoses and treatment decisions are made. The platform improves provider workflow and management across the administrative patient journey.

“At ION and IPN Solutions, we’re committed to supporting specialty physician practices in their effort to enhance and ease the patient experience from diagnoses through treatment. With AssistPoint, providers can search for information by patient, drug, foundation, or other factors in a matter of minutes,” said Brian Ansay, President of ION Solutions and IPN Solutions, AmerisourceBergen. “Being able to let a patient know right away what financial assistance is available is crucial, which is why we’re now offering this solution to our specialty provider customers.”

In a single destination, the AssistPoint platform provides a comprehensive library of financial assistance sources spanning across all manufacturer support programs, charitable foundations, and other services. The platform connects various practice software solutions, foundation assistance programs, and life sciences’ patient support programs to automate enrollment and the award-management process. All of this aims to reduce the administrative and logistical burdens across the patient journey to improve access, speed, and adherence to critical care for patients.

"Collaborating with AmerisourceBergen solidifies our position as a market leader and will enable us to rapidly expand our footprint with oncology providers, life science organizations, and charitable foundations,” said Joe Baffone, Co-Founder and CEO of Annexus Health. “This strategic relationship empowers us to further our mission of reducing the administrative and logistical burdens across the patient journey, ultimately lessening financial toxicity and improving outcomes for more patients and their families."

The seamless and user-friendly system allows practices to:

Search: After a diagnosis and treatment decision has been made, search the proprietary comprehensive library of assistance programs on behalf of a patient based on personal demographic information that is pulled from EHR/PM systems.

After a diagnosis and treatment decision has been made, search the proprietary comprehensive library of assistance programs on behalf of a patient based on personal demographic information that is pulled from EHR/PM systems. Enroll: Select the appropriate assistance program(s) to enroll the patient.

Select the appropriate assistance program(s) to enroll the patient. Track: Monitor and measure activity against the financial support, including approved amount, start and end date, redemptions against the support offered, and remaining balance.

Monitor and measure activity against the financial support, including approved amount, start and end date, redemptions against the support offered, and remaining balance. Analyze: Access a powerful suite of reports directly within AssistPoint to review financial assistance activity within your practice to drive insights and inform decisions.

“We have long awaited the arrival of a software system that will directly pull information from our practice management system and individualize patient assistance, program-by-program, while accessing the difficult-to-work-with disease funds,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, FACP, Chief Executive Officer of New York Cancer & Blood Specialists. “This is a huge addition to the ION and IPN tech-solution lineup, and we’re excited to see how the industry leverages this resource to support patient access.”

ION Solutions is the largest physician service organization and GPO specializing in the support of community oncology. ION provides GPO procurement services, technologies, advocacy resources and expertise to more than half of the community-based oncology practices in the nation to help improve their clinical and operational management. For more information, go to www.iononline.com.

IPN Solutions supports specialty physician practices in their mission to provide better patient care through competitive pharmaceutical contracts, clinical and operational education and wrap-around technology, programs and service offerings. IPN Solutions supports neurology, rheumatology, ophthalmology, retina, gastroenterology, dermatology, and urology practices. Visit www.ipnonline.com for more information on IPN Solutions.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen provides pharmaceutical products, value-driving services and business solutions that improve access to care. Tens of thousands of healthcare providers, veterinary practices and livestock producers trust us as their partner in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Global manufacturers depend on us for services that drive commercial success for their products. Through our daily work — and powered by our 22,000 associates — we are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500, with more than $175 billion in annual revenue. The company is headquartered in Valley Forge, Pa. and has a presence in 50+ countries. Learn more at amerisourcebergen.com

About Annexus Health

Annexus Health is a privately-held, healthcare technology company, focused on developing solutions that reduce administrative burdens across the patient journey to improve access, speed, and adherence to critical care. Learn more at annexushealth.com