Grand View Health and Humana Sign Medicare Network Agreement in Pennsylvania

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. & LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community health system Grand View Health and leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) have signed an agreement that will provide in-network access for Humana Medicare Advantage members in southeast Pennsylvania at the system’s Grand View Hospital and outpatient locations, and with Grand View Health physicians.

Grand View Hospital - a private and nonprofit facility in Sellersville with 167 beds - along with Grand View Health specialized urgent care and outpatient health centers in Bucks and Montgomery counties, will be in-network for members of Humana Medicare Advantage Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), Preferred Provider Organization (PPO), and Private Fee-for Service (PFFS) health plans.

The agreement also will offer in-network access to Grand View Health primary care providers and specialists.

"We’re delighted to welcome Humana Medicare Advantage members seeking care from Grand View Health clinicians at our inpatient and outpatient locations here in southeast Pennsylvania,” said Grand View Health President and CEO Jean Keeler, J.D. “With our ability to offer quality primary care and a wide range of specialty care, we share with Humana a belief in the importance of whole-person health and a dedication to improving health outcomes.”

“With local access to quality health care more important than ever during these extraordinary times, we’re pleased to collaborate with Grand View Health, which has served the community for more than a century,” said Humana Regional President Eric Bohannon. “This agreement is part of Humana’s strong commitment to the immediate needs of our members in southeast Pennsylvania, as well as in the years to come.”

Terms of the agreement, which goes into effect Nov. 1, 2020, were not disclosed.

About Grand View Health

Grand View Health is a community health system in Sellersville, PA, located an hour north of Philadelphia. It has served generations of Bucks and Montgomery County residents since 1913. Grand View offers inpatient and outpatient services in the areas of orthopedics, cancer, cardiology, post-acute care, surgery and women’s and children’s health. We are an award-winning institution offering advanced medicine in multiple specialties, and our four specialized outpatient centers augment our 200+ bed main campus and help bring convenient healthcare solutions to all the communities we serve. For more information, visit gvh.org.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

